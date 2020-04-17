GLOBAL INFANT NUTRITION INGREDIENTS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Infant nutrition ingredients are manufactured for feeding infants and babies usually under 12 months of age, and are prepared from powder or liquid. They facilitate healthy growth and development of babies, protect them from allergies, improve cognitive development and performance, and enhance gastrointestinal health and immunity.

Rise in demand for dairy nutrition ingredients, especially from the food processing sector, boosts the demand for infant nutrition ingredients. Furthermore, rise in inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle supplements the market growth.

In 2019, the market size of Infant Nutrition Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infant Nutrition Ingredients.

This report studies the global market size of Infant Nutrition Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Infant Nutrition Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Fonterra Co-operative Group

DSM

Proliant

Arla Foods

DuPont

Cargill

APS Biogroup

Groupe Lactalis

Nestl SA

Danone SA

Nestle Health Science

Friesland Campina Domo

Aspen Nutritionals

HJ Heinz

Murray Goulburn

GMP Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Goat Co-Operative

Abott Healthcare

Nutricia

Synlait Milk

Market Segment by Product Type

Alpha-Lactalbumin

Casein Glycomacropeptide

Milk Minerals

Lactose

Hydrolysates

Others

Market Segment by Application

0-6 months

6-12 months

Above 12 years

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Infant Nutrition Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Infant Nutrition Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infant Nutrition Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Alpha-Lactalbumin

1.3.3 Casein Glycomacropeptide

1.3.4 Milk Minerals

1.3.5 Lactose

1.3.6 Hydrolysates

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 0-Chapter Six: months

1.4.3 6-Chapter Twelve: months

1.4.4 Above Chapter Twelve: years

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Size

2.1.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Infant Nutrition Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Alpha-Lactalbumin Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Casein Glycomacropeptide Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Milk Minerals Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Lactose Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Hydrolysates Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Infant Nutrition Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group

10.1.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.1.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.1.5 Fonterra Co-operative Group Recent Development

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.2.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.2.5 DSM Recent Development

10.3 Proliant

10.3.1 Proliant Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.3.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.3.5 Proliant Recent Development

10.4 Arla Foods

10.4.1 Arla Foods Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.4.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.4.5 Arla Foods Recent Development

10.5 DuPont

10.5.1 DuPont Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.5.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.5.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.6 Cargill

10.6.1 Cargill Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.6.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.6.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.7 APS Biogroup

10.7.1 APS Biogroup Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.7.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.7.5 APS Biogroup Recent Development

10.8 Groupe Lactalis

10.8.1 Groupe Lactalis Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.8.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.8.5 Groupe Lactalis Recent Development

10.9 Nestl SA

10.9.1 Nestl SA Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.9.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.9.5 Nestl SA Recent Development

10.10 Danone SA

10.10.1 Danone SA Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Infant Nutrition Ingredients

10.10.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Product Introduction

10.10.5 Danone SA Recent Development

10.11 Nestle Health Science

10.12 Friesland Campina Domo

10.13 Aspen Nutritionals

10.14 HJ Heinz

10.15 Murray Goulburn

10.16 GMP Pharmaceuticals

10.17 Dairy Goat Co-Operative

10.18 Abott Healthcare

10.19 Nutricia

10.20 Synlait Milk

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Channels

11.2.2 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Distributors

11.3 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Infant Nutrition Ingredients Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

