Global Laboratory Plate Handling Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Laboratory plate handling systems are systems that move plates from stacking stations to other laboratory instruments. These systems are an essential component of an automated laboratory as they connect individual laboratory workstations and result in a more efficient screening process for laboratory applications. These systems are commonly used along with microplate readers, washers, and incubators.

Microplates Handling Systems could significantly increase sample throughput and thus decreased the time to produce experimental results. Manually manipulating microplate based experiments are labor intensive and prone to human introduced errors. Numerous microplate automation instruments are available for laboratories seeking increased throughput and greater scale in various protocols such as high throughput screening, next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, PCR set-up, serial dilution, toxicology, plate labeling, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hudson Robotics

Kbiosystems

Molecular Devices

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Analytik Jena

Berthold Technologies

Bioneer

BioNex Solutions

BioTek Instruments

BMG Labtech

Festo

Peak Analysis & Automation

PerkinElmer

PlateCentric Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low / Medium Throughput System

High Throughput System

Segment by Application

Research institutes

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Hospitals and private labs

Academic institutes

