Global Laboratory Plate Handling Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Laboratory plate handling systems are systems that move plates from stacking stations to other laboratory instruments. These systems are an essential component of an automated laboratory as they connect individual laboratory workstations and result in a more efficient screening process for laboratory applications. These systems are commonly used along with microplate readers, washers, and incubators.
Microplates Handling Systems could significantly increase sample throughput and thus decreased the time to produce experimental results. Manually manipulating microplate based experiments are labor intensive and prone to human introduced errors. Numerous microplate automation instruments are available for laboratories seeking increased throughput and greater scale in various protocols such as high throughput screening, next generation sequencing, cellular analysis, PCR set-up, serial dilution, toxicology, plate labeling, etc.
The global Laboratory Plate Handling Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Laboratory Plate Handling Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laboratory Plate Handling Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hudson Robotics
Kbiosystems
Molecular Devices
Tecan Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Analytik Jena
Berthold Technologies
Bioneer
BioNex Solutions
BioTek Instruments
BMG Labtech
Festo
Peak Analysis & Automation
PerkinElmer
PlateCentric Solutions
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low / Medium Throughput System
High Throughput System
Segment by Application
Research institutes
Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries
Hospitals and private labs
Academic institutes
