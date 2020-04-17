GLOBAL LACTOSE-FREE CHEESE MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Lactose is the natural sugar present in milk or milk products. Lactase is an enzyme that helps in the digestion of lactose. Therefore, deficiency of lactase leads to the accumulation of lactose in the body, which causes gas, cramps, bloating, nausea, and diarrhea. The foods that do not contain lactose are termed as lactose-free food products.
Many consumers are now opting for lactose-free products due to the perceived health benefits of these products. Most consumers feel that drinking cow’s milk can upset their digestive system and cause bloating. The growing demand for lactose-free products, in turn, is encouraging many manufacturers to make modifications to their processing techniques and dosages, and focus on lactose-free product formulations.
In 2019, the market size of Lactose-free Cheese is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lactose-free Cheese.
This report studies the global market size of Lactose-free Cheese, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Lactose-free Cheese sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Arla Foods
McNeil Nutritionals
OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung
TINE
Alpro
Amy’s Kitchen
Cabot Creamery
Dairy Farmers of America
Daiya Foods
Dean Foods
Edlong Dairy Technologies
Emmi Group
Fonterra Co-operative Group
Green Valley Organics
HP Hood
Devondale Murray Goulburn
The Whitewave Food Company
Market Segment by Product Type
Lactose-Free Cheese Slices
Lactose-Free Cheese Spreads
Lactose-Free Cheese Blocks
Other Lactose-Free Cheese Products
Market Segment by Application
Children
Adults
Senior Citizens
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Lactose-free Cheese status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Lactose-free Cheese manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lactose-free Cheese are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Lactose-Free Cheese Slices
1.3.3 Lactose-Free Cheese Spreads
1.3.4 Lactose-Free Cheese Blocks
1.3.5 Other Lactose-Free Cheese Products
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Children
1.4.3 Adults
1.4.4 Senior Citizens
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Market Size
2.1.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Lactose-free Cheese Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Lactose-free Cheese Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Lactose-free Cheese Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Lactose-free Cheese Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Lactose-free Cheese Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Lactose-free Cheese Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Lactose-free Cheese Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Lactose-free Cheese Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Lactose-free Cheese Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Lactose-free Cheese Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lactose-free Cheese Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Lactose-free Cheese Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Lactose-Free Cheese Slices Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Lactose-Free Cheese Spreads Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Lactose-Free Cheese Blocks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Other Lactose-Free Cheese Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Lactose-free Cheese Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Lactose-free Cheese Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Lactose-free Cheese Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Lactose-free Cheese Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Lactose-free Cheese Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Arla Foods
10.1.1 Arla Foods Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.1.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.1.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
10.2 McNeil Nutritionals
10.2.1 McNeil Nutritionals Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.2.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.2.5 McNeil Nutritionals Recent Development
10.3 OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung
10.3.1 OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.3.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.3.5 OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung Recent Development
10.4 TINE
10.4.1 TINE Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.4.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.4.5 TINE Recent Development
10.5 Alpro
10.5.1 Alpro Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.5.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.5.5 Alpro Recent Development
10.6 Amy’s Kitchen
10.6.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.6.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.6.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
10.7 Cabot Creamery
10.7.1 Cabot Creamery Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.7.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.7.5 Cabot Creamery Recent Development
10.8 Dairy Farmers of America
10.8.1 Dairy Farmers of America Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.8.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.8.5 Dairy Farmers of America Recent Development
10.9 Daiya Foods
10.9.1 Daiya Foods Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.9.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.9.5 Daiya Foods Recent Development
10.10 Dean Foods
10.10.1 Dean Foods Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lactose-free Cheese
10.10.4 Lactose-free Cheese Product Introduction
10.10.5 Dean Foods Recent Development
10.11 Edlong Dairy Technologies
10.12 Emmi Group
10.13 Fonterra Co-operative Group
10.14 Green Valley Organics
10.15 HP Hood
10.16 Devondale Murray Goulburn
10.17 The Whitewave Food Company
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Lactose-free Cheese Sales Channels
11.2.2 Lactose-free Cheese Distributors
11.3 Lactose-free Cheese Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Lactose-free Cheese Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Lactose-free Cheese Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Lactose-free Cheese Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
