GLOBAL LAGER MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Lager is a type of beer conditioned at low temperatures. The term “lager” may also be used as a verb to describe the cold-conditioning process that marks the style. There are dozens of beer styles which fit in the lager type, broadly categorized by the depth of color, being (from lightest to darkest) pale, golden, amber, or dark. Pale lager is the most widely consumed and commercially available style of beer.

Lager beer uses a process of cool fermentation, followed by maturation in cold storage. The German word “Lager” means storeroom or warehouse. The yeast generally used with lager brewing is Saccharomyces pastorianus. It is a close relative of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast used for warm fermented ales.

In 2019, the market size of Lager is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lager.

This report studies the global market size of Lager, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Lager sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AB InBev

Heineken

SAB Miller

Carlsberg

Asahi Group

Beck’s Brewery

Birra Menabrea

Bitburger Braugruppe

Budweiser Budvar Brewery

Cesu Alus

Chinese Resource Enterprise

D.G. Yuengling and Son

Diageo

Forst

Grupo Modelo

Kirin Holdings

Krombacher

Molson Coors

New Belgium Brewing

Oettinger Brewery Group

Pivovarna Laško

Radeberger Brewery

Radeberger Gruppe

Royal Unibrew

San Miguel Brewery

Sierra Nevada Brewing

Švyturys

The Boston Beer

The Gambrinus

Tsingtao Brewery

Market Segment by Product Type

Standard lager

Premium lager

Market Segment by Application

Blue-collar worker

White-collar worker

Retired and Unemployed Individual

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Lager status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Lager manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lager are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Lager Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Standard lager

1.3.3 Premium lager

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Lager Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Blue-collar worker

1.4.3 White-collar worker

1.4.4 Retired and Unemployed Individual

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Lager Market Size

2.1.1 Global Lager Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Lager Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Lager Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Lager Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Lager Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Lager Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Lager Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Lager Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Lager Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Lager Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Lager Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Lager Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Lager Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lager Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Lager Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Standard lager Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Premium lager Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Lager Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Lager Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Lager Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Lager Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Lager Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Lager Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Lager Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Lager Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Lager Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Lager Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Lager Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Lager Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Lager Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Lager Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 AB InBev

10.1.1 AB InBev Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.1.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.1.5 AB InBev Recent Development

10.2 Heineken

10.2.1 Heineken Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.2.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.2.5 Heineken Recent Development

10.3 SAB Miller

10.3.1 SAB Miller Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.3.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.3.5 SAB Miller Recent Development

10.4 Carlsberg

10.4.1 Carlsberg Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.4.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.4.5 Carlsberg Recent Development

10.5 Asahi Group

10.5.1 Asahi Group Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.5.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.5.5 Asahi Group Recent Development

10.6 Beck’s Brewery

10.6.1 Beck’s Brewery Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.6.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.6.5 Beck’s Brewery Recent Development

10.7 Birra Menabrea

10.7.1 Birra Menabrea Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.7.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.7.5 Birra Menabrea Recent Development

10.8 Bitburger Braugruppe

10.8.1 Bitburger Braugruppe Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.8.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.8.5 Bitburger Braugruppe Recent Development

10.9 Budweiser Budvar Brewery

10.9.1 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.9.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.9.5 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Recent Development

10.10 Cesu Alus

10.10.1 Cesu Alus Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager

10.10.4 Lager Product Introduction

10.10.5 Cesu Alus Recent Development

10.11 Chinese Resource Enterprise

10.12 D.G. Yuengling and Son

10.13 Diageo

10.14 Forst

10.15 Grupo Modelo

10.16 Kirin Holdings

10.17 Krombacher

10.18 Molson Coors

10.19 New Belgium Brewing

10.20 Oettinger Brewery Group

10.21 Pivovarna Laško

10.22 Radeberger Brewery

10.23 Radeberger Gruppe

10.24 Royal Unibrew

10.25 San Miguel Brewery

10.26 Sierra Nevada Brewing

10.27 Švyturys

10.28 The Boston Beer

10.29 The Gambrinus

10.30 Tsingtao Brewery

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Lager Sales Channels

11.2.2 Lager Distributors

11.3 Lager Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Lager Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Lager Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Lager Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Lager Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Lager Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Lager Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

