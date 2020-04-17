Global Laser Projection Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laser Projection market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Laser Projection market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Laser Projection market.”

A laser projector is a device that projects changing laser beams on a screen to create a moving image for entertainment or professional use. It consists of a housing that contains lasers, mirrors, galvanometer scanners, and other optical components.

APAC is expected to dominate the laser projection market. APAC is the leading laser projection market for education and cinema segments, with major demand driven by countries such as China and India. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities for the laser projection market growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness about high-brightness laser projectors, increased government spending from emerging economies on the education sector, and the development of the education sector to provide smart education to students. Also, the increasing number of cinema screens and rising penetration of laser projectors in cinema drive the growth of the laser projection market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Sony

Epson

Barco

NEC Display Solutions

Benq

Casio

Delta Electronics

Optoma

Ricoh Company

Canon

Christie Digital Systems

Digital Projection

Dell

Faro

Hitachi Digital

Lap GmbH

LG

Viewsonic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Laser Projector

CAD Laser Projection System

By Illumination Type

Laser Phosphor

Hybrid

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Public Places

Cinema

Education

Retail

Medical

Industrial

