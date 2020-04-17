 Global Microbiology Testing Market Key Trends 2019: By 3M, NEOGEN CORPORATION, The Water Treatment Products Company, VWR International, LLC, Biotrack among others

Microbiology testing market is expected to account to USD 6.99 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 8.13% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Various innovations and advancements experienced across the major disease diagnostics method and other forms of contamination diagnosis, these innovations and advancing trends are acting as major market drivers for the market expansion.

The major players covered in the report are bioMérieux SA, Danaher, BD, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bruker, Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, 3M, NEOGEN CORPORATION, The Water Treatment Products Company, VWR International, LLC, Biotrack among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape

Microbiology testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to microbiology testing market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Microbiology Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Microbiology testing market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of product, the microbiology testing market has been segmented into instruments and reagents. Instruments have been sub-segmented into laboratory instruments and microbiology analyzers. Laboratory instruments are further segmented into incubators, gram strainers, bacterial colony counters, autoclave sterilizers, microbial air samplers, anaerobic culture systems, petri dish fillers, blood culture systems, microbial culture systems and others. Microbiology analyzers are further segmented into molecular diagnostic instruments, microscopes and mass spectrometers. Reagents are also segmented into pathogen-specific kits and general reagents.

On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into respiratory diseases, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), urinary tract infections (UTIs), periodontal diseases and others.

Based on application, the microbiology testing market has been segmented into pharmaceutical applications, food testing applications, clinical applications, energy applications, chemical & material manufacturing applications and environmental applications.

Microbiology testing market has been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals & diagnostic centers, custom lab service providers and academic & research institutes.

