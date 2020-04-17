GLOBAL MODIFIED FLOUR MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Flour producing companies are gradually shifting towards modification techniques to reap profits from growing demand for modified flours. With technological advancements, the modification of flours has become more efficient and economical. New technologies are enabling high-quality texturizing of flours. Companies are able to cater to the custom demands by modifying flours to meet the water absorption and solubility requirements of end-users. Viscosity, water suspension, and other properties of modified flours are extending the application purview in the food industry.
Over the forecast period, soy flour is likely to register highest volume CAGR of 4.4%.
In 2019, the market size of Modified Flour is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Modified Flour.
This report studies the global market size of Modified Flour, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Modified Flour sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Cargill
Archer Daniels
Scoular
Associated British Foods
Hain Celestial
General Mills
ConAgra
Parrish and Heimbecker
ITC
Caremoli
Ingredion
Unicorn Grain Specialties
Bunge
SunOpta
Buhler
Market Segment by Product Type
Wheat Four
Maize Flour
Rice Flour
Soya Flour
Others
Market Segment by Application
Bakery & Confectionery
Extruded Snackes
Soups
Packaged Food
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Modified Flour status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Modified Flour manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Modified Flour are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Modified Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Wheat Four
1.3.3 Maize Flour
1.3.4 Rice Flour
1.3.5 Soya Flour
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Modified Flour Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Bakery & Confectionery
1.4.3 Extruded Snackes
1.4.4 Soups
1.4.5 Packaged Food
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Modified Flour Market Size
2.1.1 Global Modified Flour Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Modified Flour Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Modified Flour Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Modified Flour Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Modified Flour Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Modified Flour Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Modified Flour Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Modified Flour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Modified Flour Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Modified Flour Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Modified Flour Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Modified Flour Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Modified Flour Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Modified Flour Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Modified Flour Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Wheat Four Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Maize Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Rice Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Soya Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Modified Flour Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Modified Flour Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Modified Flour Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Modified Flour Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Modified Flour Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Modified Flour Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Modified Flour Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Cargill
10.1.1 Cargill Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.1.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.1.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.2 Archer Daniels
10.2.1 Archer Daniels Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.2.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.2.5 Archer Daniels Recent Development
10.3 Scoular
10.3.1 Scoular Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.3.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.3.5 Scoular Recent Development
10.4 Associated British Foods
10.4.1 Associated British Foods Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.4.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.4.5 Associated British Foods Recent Development
10.5 Hain Celestial
10.5.1 Hain Celestial Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.5.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.5.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development
10.6 General Mills
10.6.1 General Mills Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.6.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.6.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.7 ConAgra
10.7.1 ConAgra Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.7.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.7.5 ConAgra Recent Development
10.8 Parrish and Heimbecker
10.8.1 Parrish and Heimbecker Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.8.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.8.5 Parrish and Heimbecker Recent Development
10.9 ITC
10.9.1 ITC Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.9.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.9.5 ITC Recent Development
10.10 Caremoli
10.10.1 Caremoli Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Modified Flour
10.10.4 Modified Flour Product Introduction
10.10.5 Caremoli Recent Development
10.11 Ingredion
10.12 Unicorn Grain Specialties
10.13 Bunge
10.14 SunOpta
10.15 Buhler
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Modified Flour Sales Channels
11.2.2 Modified Flour Distributors
11.3 Modified Flour Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Modified Flour Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Modified Flour Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Modified Flour Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Modified Flour Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Modified Flour Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Modified Flour Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
