Global Multi-Function Printer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A printer is a device that takes inputs like texts or graphics from computers and prints on paper. Printers are mainly of two types: impact and non-impact. Impact printers such as dot-matrix printers use forcible impact to reproduce text and images on paper. They use print heads that strike the surface of ink ribbons, pressing the ribbons against the paper. On the other hand, non-impact printers, including inkjet and laser printers, print without mechanical impact on the paper.

MFP manufacturers focus on constant innovations to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). With no other significant technological advancement than LED technology, the existing vendors are making constant investments to improve document solutions. Companies have successfully incorporated power management and precision print technologies that not only print quality image, text, or relevant content but also help manage even ink distribution, which makes the cartridges last longer. Moreover, established players also develop printers that are compatible with mobile apps, have mobile printing capabilities, and can be integrated with other Internet of things (IoT) enabled devices.

The global Multi-Function Printer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Multi-Function Printer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multi-Function Printer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Canon

HP

Konica Minolta

KYOCERA

Ricoh

Xerox

Lexmark

Panasonic

Dell

Oki Data

Kodak

Olivetti

Sharp

Toshiba

Sindoh

UTAX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black and White Multifunction Printers

Color Multifunction Printers

Segment by Application

Household use

Commerical use

