Global Natural and Organic Food Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Organic food is food produced by methods that comply with the standards of organic farming. Standards vary worldwide, but organic farming in general features practices that strive to cycle resources, promote ecological balance, and conserve biodiversity. Organizations regulating organic products may restrict the use of certain pesticides and fertilizers in farming. In general, organic foods are also usually not processed using irradiation, industrial solvents or synthetic food additives.

Currently, the European Union, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and many other countries require producers to obtain special certification in order to market food as organic within their borders. In the context of these regulations, organic food is produced in a way that complies with organic standards set by regional organizations, national governments and international organizations. Although the produce of kitchen gardens may be organic, selling food with an organic label is regulated by governmental food safety authorities, such as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) or European Commission (EC).

The global Natural and Organic Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural and Organic Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural and Organic Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Spartan Stores

Hain Celestial

United Natural Foods

Amys Kitchen

Whole Foods

Clif Bar & Company

Kroger

Dole Food

Frito-Lay

Newmans

Dean Foods

Organic Valley

General Mills

Natures Path Foods

Quaker Oats

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural food

Organic food

Segment by Application

Mass merchandise

Natural health farms

Online

Others

