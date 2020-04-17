Global Off-grid Remote Sensing Power System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Off-grid Remote Sensing Power System market.

The off-grid power systems for remote sensing have extensive applications across various end-user industries such as oil and gas and wind energy. These systems are employed when the grid lines are unavailable, to reduce the load on the primary network, unreliable power, or in situations when 100% standalone power is needed. Off-grid power systems are being increasingly used by various monitoring systems, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems, and other numerous other remote monitoring devices.

The ability of remote sensing technology to provide world-class applications will result in its adoption by several end-user industries, such as oil and gas, aviation, and wind power industries. In addition to accuracy, LIDAR technology has several advantages over the MET systems such as low maintenance and higher uptime. As a result, the coming years will witness the replacement of the existing MET masts by LIDAR for wind measurements and they will soon find applications in several future offshore wind projects as well.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acumentrics

Ensol Systems

HES

SFC Energy

Tycon Systems

Victron Energy

Evergreen Energy Technologies

Timber Line Electric And Control

UPS Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Solar Energy

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Weather Monitoring Stations

Wind Power Industry

Other

