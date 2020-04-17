GLOBAL ORGANIC PACKAGED FOOD MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Organic packaged foods are certified food products, which are made using raw materials obtained through organic farming. Organic farming is a specialized farming practice that utilizes sustainable farming methods with natural and biological procedures and raw materials. Pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals are not used in the production process.

Private label organic food products having low carbon footprint, unique selling points, of high quality and high nutrition values, that are traceable and contain transparency in the value chain, and that are customized for German consumers will have high growth potential in the market. Consumers prefer to buy private label products as they are deemed to offer high value for money and they are cost-effective compared to branded labels.

In 2019, the market size of Organic Packaged Food is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3607135

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Packaged Food.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Packaged Food, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Organic Packaged Food sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Amy’s Kitchen

Nature’s Path Food

Organic Valley

The Hain Celestial Group

AMCON Distributing

Albert’s organic

General Mills

Organic Farm Foods

EVOL Foods

Kellogg

Newman’s Own

Organic Valley of Farmers

WhiteWave Foods

Bgreen Food

Campbell

Market Segment by Product Type

Grain

Edible oil

Vegetables & Fruits

Other

Market Segment by Application

Daily Diet

Nutrition

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Organic Packaged Food status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Organic Packaged Food manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Packaged Food are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-organic-packaged-food-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Grain

1.3.3 Edible oil

1.3.4 Vegetables & Fruits

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Daily Diet

1.4.3 Nutrition

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Size

2.1.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Organic Packaged Food Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Organic Packaged Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Organic Packaged Food Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Organic Packaged Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Organic Packaged Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Organic Packaged Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Organic Packaged Food Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Organic Packaged Food Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Packaged Food Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Organic Packaged Food Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Grain Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Edible oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Vegetables & Fruits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Organic Packaged Food Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Organic Packaged Food Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Amy’s Kitchen

10.1.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.1.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

10.2 Nature’s Path Food

10.2.1 Nature’s Path Food Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.2.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.2.5 Nature’s Path Food Recent Development

10.3 Organic Valley

10.3.1 Organic Valley Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.3.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.3.5 Organic Valley Recent Development

10.4 The Hain Celestial Group

10.4.1 The Hain Celestial Group Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.4.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.4.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.5 AMCON Distributing

10.5.1 AMCON Distributing Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.5.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.5.5 AMCON Distributing Recent Development

10.6 Albert’s organic

10.6.1 Albert’s organic Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.6.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.6.5 Albert’s organic Recent Development

10.7 General Mills

10.7.1 General Mills Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.7.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.7.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.8 Organic Farm Foods

10.8.1 Organic Farm Foods Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.8.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.8.5 Organic Farm Foods Recent Development

10.9 EVOL Foods

10.9.1 EVOL Foods Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.9.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.9.5 EVOL Foods Recent Development

10.10 Kellogg

10.10.1 Kellogg Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Organic Packaged Food

10.10.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Introduction

10.10.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.11 Newman’s Own

10.12 Organic Valley of Farmers

10.13 WhiteWave Foods

10.14 Bgreen Food

10.15 Campbell

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Organic Packaged Food Sales Channels

11.2.2 Organic Packaged Food Distributors

11.3 Organic Packaged Food Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Organic Packaged Food Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Organic Packaged Food Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3607135

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155