GLOBAL PACKAGED FRUIT SNACKS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

A fruit snack is a processed food eaten as a snack in the United States. Fruit snacks are very similar to gummi candies.

During 2017, the sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increase in the demand for low calorie and natural fruit snacks especially in countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada, due to the rise in health-consciousness among consumers will be a major factor aiding market growth. Additionally, the rise in demand for nutrition-rich processed foods will also fuel the market segment’s growth prospects in the coming years.

With the rising urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers, the recent years witnessed an increase in the number of convenience stores around the globe. According to this industry research and analysis, the convenience stores segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the packaged fruit snacks market during 2017.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3602269

In 2019, the market size of Packaged Fruit Snacks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaged Fruit Snacks.

This report studies the global market size of Packaged Fruit Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Packaged Fruit Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

General Mills

Kellogg

SunOpta

Sunkist Growers

Welch’s

Flaper

Bare Foods

Crispy Green

Crunchies Natural Food

Mount Franklin Foods

Nourish Snacks

Nutty Goodness

Paradise Fruits

Peeled Snacks

Tropical Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Market Segment by Product Type

Sweet and Savory

Beverages

Dairy

Other

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Packaged Fruit Snacks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Packaged Fruit Snacks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Packaged Fruit Snacks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-packaged-fruit-snacks-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Sweet and Savory

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Dairy

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.4.3 Convenience Stores

1.4.4 Online Retailers

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Size

2.1.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Packaged Fruit Snacks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Packaged Fruit Snacks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Packaged Fruit Snacks Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Sweet and Savory Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Beverages Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Dairy Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 General Mills

10.1.1 General Mills Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.1.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.2 Kellogg

10.2.1 Kellogg Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.2.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.2.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.3 SunOpta

10.3.1 SunOpta Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.3.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.3.5 SunOpta Recent Development

10.4 Sunkist Growers

10.4.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.4.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.4.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Development

10.5 Welch’s

10.5.1 Welch’s Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.5.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.5.5 Welch’s Recent Development

10.6 Flaper

10.6.1 Flaper Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.6.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.6.5 Flaper Recent Development

10.7 Bare Foods

10.7.1 Bare Foods Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.7.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.7.5 Bare Foods Recent Development

10.8 Crispy Green

10.8.1 Crispy Green Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.8.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.8.5 Crispy Green Recent Development

10.9 Crunchies Natural Food

10.9.1 Crunchies Natural Food Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.9.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.9.5 Crunchies Natural Food Recent Development

10.10 Mount Franklin Foods

10.10.1 Mount Franklin Foods Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks

10.10.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction

10.10.5 Mount Franklin Foods Recent Development

10.11 Nourish Snacks

10.12 Nutty Goodness

10.13 Paradise Fruits

10.14 Peeled Snacks

10.15 Tropical Foods

10.16 WhiteWave Foods

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Channels

11.2.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Distributors

11.3 Packaged Fruit Snacks Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3602269

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155