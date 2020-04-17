GLOBAL PACKAGED FRUIT SNACKS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
A fruit snack is a processed food eaten as a snack in the United States. Fruit snacks are very similar to gummi candies.
During 2017, the sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increase in the demand for low calorie and natural fruit snacks especially in countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada, due to the rise in health-consciousness among consumers will be a major factor aiding market growth. Additionally, the rise in demand for nutrition-rich processed foods will also fuel the market segment’s growth prospects in the coming years.
With the rising urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers, the recent years witnessed an increase in the number of convenience stores around the globe. According to this industry research and analysis, the convenience stores segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the packaged fruit snacks market during 2017.
In 2019, the market size of Packaged Fruit Snacks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaged Fruit Snacks.
This report studies the global market size of Packaged Fruit Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Packaged Fruit Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
General Mills
Kellogg
SunOpta
Sunkist Growers
Welch’s
Flaper
Bare Foods
Crispy Green
Crunchies Natural Food
Mount Franklin Foods
Nourish Snacks
Nutty Goodness
Paradise Fruits
Peeled Snacks
Tropical Foods
WhiteWave Foods
Market Segment by Product Type
Sweet and Savory
Beverages
Dairy
Other
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Packaged Fruit Snacks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Packaged Fruit Snacks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Packaged Fruit Snacks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Sweet and Savory
1.3.3 Beverages
1.3.4 Dairy
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Convenience Stores
1.4.4 Online Retailers
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Packaged Fruit Snacks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Packaged Fruit Snacks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Packaged Fruit Snacks Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Sweet and Savory Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Beverages Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Dairy Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 General Mills
10.1.1 General Mills Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.1.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.1.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.2 Kellogg
10.2.1 Kellogg Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.2.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.2.5 Kellogg Recent Development
10.3 SunOpta
10.3.1 SunOpta Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.3.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.3.5 SunOpta Recent Development
10.4 Sunkist Growers
10.4.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.4.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.4.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Development
10.5 Welch’s
10.5.1 Welch’s Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.5.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.5.5 Welch’s Recent Development
10.6 Flaper
10.6.1 Flaper Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.6.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.6.5 Flaper Recent Development
10.7 Bare Foods
10.7.1 Bare Foods Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.7.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.7.5 Bare Foods Recent Development
10.8 Crispy Green
10.8.1 Crispy Green Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.8.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.8.5 Crispy Green Recent Development
10.9 Crunchies Natural Food
10.9.1 Crunchies Natural Food Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.9.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.9.5 Crunchies Natural Food Recent Development
10.10 Mount Franklin Foods
10.10.1 Mount Franklin Foods Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Fruit Snacks
10.10.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Product Introduction
10.10.5 Mount Franklin Foods Recent Development
10.11 Nourish Snacks
10.12 Nutty Goodness
10.13 Paradise Fruits
10.14 Peeled Snacks
10.15 Tropical Foods
10.16 WhiteWave Foods
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Channels
11.2.2 Packaged Fruit Snacks Distributors
11.3 Packaged Fruit Snacks Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Packaged Fruit Snacks Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
