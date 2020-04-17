Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market.”

Sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda, has witnessed an increased consumption in the pharmaceutical sector. Pharma grade sodium bicarbonate is used as a pH buffering agent for electrolyte replenishing, systemic alkalizer and in topical cleansing solutions. Within the pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market, sodium bicarbonate is mainly utilised as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and as an excipient to treat hemodialysis, metabolic acidosis, uncontrolled diabetics, extracorporeal circulation of blood, cardiac arrest and other severe primary lactic acidosis.

The growing consumption of sodium-based medicines across the globe owing to the high geriatric population has fuelled demand for pharma grade sodium bicarbonate.

According to the market analysis, North America is anticipated to lead the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market and is expected to hold 25% share by the end of 2025, owing to the steady growth of the pharmaceuticals industry in the region coupled with the high adoption of APIs.

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Tata Chemicals

Novacarb (Novacap Group)

Tosoh

GHCL Limited

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Natural Soda

CIECH

Jost Chemical

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Weifang Hongyuan Chemical

Tronox Alkali Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fine

Coarse

Segment by Application

API

Excipients

Antacids

Haemodialysis

Tablet Coating

Toothpaste

Others

