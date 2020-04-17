Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Phthalic Anhydride market.

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.

Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.

Plasticisers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, about 51.04% of phthalic anhydride consumption is used for the production of plasticisers, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins. The major end-use markets of phthalic anhydride include construction, automotive and marine industries.

The global Phthalic Anhydride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phthalic Anhydride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phthalic Anhydride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qingan Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Segment by Application

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

