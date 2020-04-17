Global Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer (PPR-C) type 3, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime.
At present, in developed countries, the Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe industry maintains its market position in the main markets, e.g. EU and Middle East. Major demand for Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe continues to shift to Southeast Asia, India and South America. However, North America Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe industry still is still an undeveloped market at currently. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The global Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Random Copolymer Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials
Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems)
Kalde
Ginde
AQUA-SCIE
Uponor
Yonggao
China Lesso
Wavin
Pipelife
Kingbull
Rifeng
Goody
Zhejiang Nanxin Plastic
Neltex
Shanghai White Butterfly Pipe
aquatherm
Namsok
AKAN Enterprise Group
Shandong Huaxin Plastic Pipe
Dadex
Banninger
Shandong Golden Tide
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Composite
Hot and Cold Water
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Other
