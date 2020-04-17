Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Portable Analytical Instruments market.

Portable analytical instruments are medical devices that are smaller in size compared with conventional bench top analyzers and facilitate multiple tests in a miniaturized device. Lab analytical instruments are critical for correctly identifying components of various samples presented in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and metal and chemical industries.

In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global portable analytical instruments market due to the presence of major key players in this region, thereby, increasing its market share. With the rising food, environment, and drug safety concerns in Asia-Pacific, the demand for portable analytical instruments in this region is expected to grow, which in turn will compel the key players to expand their geographical presence in this region. Therefore, the strategy of expansions by the key players in this region is fueling the growth of this market.

The global Portable Analytical Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Analytical Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Analytical Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Danaher

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

B&W Tek

HORIBA

Jasco

Teledyne Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Products

Spectrometers

Gas and TOC analyzers

Thermal Analyzers

Others

By Technology

Spectroscopic Analysis

Elemental Analysis

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Food and beverage companies

Environmental testing organizations

Others

