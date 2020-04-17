Global Reactive Diluents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reactive Diluents market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Reactive Diluents market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Reactive Diluents market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Reactive Diluents market.”

Reactive diluents are substances which reduce the viscosity of a lacquer for processing and become part of the lacquer during its subsequent curing via copolymerization. Diluents (or thinners) are usually added to lacquers to reduce their viscosity (they are used to adjust the rheology).

The aliphatic type is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The growth in the use of aliphatic reactive diluents is due to their wide use in almost all the end-use industries. Moreover, low raw material cost and easy production process also fuels the demand for aliphatic reactive diluents, globally.

The paints & coatings segment is projected to be the largest application segment of reactive diluents during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume, owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. This is also mainly due to the number of projects being commissioned and tendered in various emerging countries.

The global Reactive Diluents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Reactive Diluents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reactive Diluents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexion

Huntsman

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Kukdo Chemicals

Evonik

Adeka

Cargill

EMS-Griltech

Olin

Sachem

Atul Chemicals

Arkema

Bluestar Wuxi Petrochemical

Cardolite

DIC Corporation

Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company

IPOX Chemicals

King Industries

Leuna-Harze

Royce

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aliphatic

Aromatic

Cycloaliphatic

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives

Others

