GLOBAL RICE OIL MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Rice oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for Rice oil, Rice oil was classified as food & drinks oils, herbs & spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude Rice oil.
In 2019, the market size of Rice Oil is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rice Oil.
This report studies the global market size of Rice Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Rice Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Ricela
Kamal
BCL
SVROil
Vaighai
A.P. Refinery
3F Industries
Sethia Oils
Jain Group of Industries
Shivangi Oils
Balgopal Food Products
King Rice Oil Group
CEO Agrifood Limited
Kasisuri
Surin Bran Oil
Agrotech International
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
Wilmar International
Wanyuan Food & Oil
Jinrun
Shanxin
Jinwang
Market Segment by Product Type
Extraction
Squeezing
Market Segment by Application
Food
Cosmetic
Industry
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Rice Oil status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Rice Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Extraction
1.3.3 Squeezing
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Rice Oil Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food
1.4.3 Cosmetic
1.4.4 Industry
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Rice Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Rice Oil Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Rice Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Rice Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Rice Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Rice Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rice Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Rice Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Rice Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Rice Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Rice Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Oil Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Rice Oil Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Extraction Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Squeezing Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Rice Oil Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Rice Oil Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Rice Oil Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Rice Oil Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Rice Oil Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Rice Oil Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Ricela
10.1.1 Ricela Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.1.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.1.5 Ricela Recent Development
10.2 Kamal
10.2.1 Kamal Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.2.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.2.5 Kamal Recent Development
10.3 BCL
10.3.1 BCL Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.3.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.3.5 BCL Recent Development
10.4 SVROil
10.4.1 SVROil Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.4.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.4.5 SVROil Recent Development
10.5 Vaighai
10.5.1 Vaighai Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.5.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.5.5 Vaighai Recent Development
10.6 A.P. Refinery
10.6.1 A.P. Refinery Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.6.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.6.5 A.P. Refinery Recent Development
10.7 3F Industries
10.7.1 3F Industries Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.7.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.7.5 3F Industries Recent Development
10.8 Sethia Oils
10.8.1 Sethia Oils Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.8.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.8.5 Sethia Oils Recent Development
10.9 Jain Group of Industries
10.9.1 Jain Group of Industries Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.9.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.9.5 Jain Group of Industries Recent Development
10.10 Shivangi Oils
10.10.1 Shivangi Oils Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil
10.10.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction
10.10.5 Shivangi Oils Recent Development
10.11 Balgopal Food Products
10.12 King Rice Oil Group
10.13 CEO Agrifood Limited
10.14 Kasisuri
10.15 Surin Bran Oil
10.16 Agrotech International
10.17 Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
10.18 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
10.19 Wilmar International
10.20 Wanyuan Food & Oil
10.21 Jinrun
10.22 Shanxin
10.23 Jinwang
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Rice Oil Sales Channels
11.2.2 Rice Oil Distributors
11.3 Rice Oil Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Rice Oil Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Rice Oil Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Rice Oil Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Rice Oil Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Rice Oil Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Rice Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
