GLOBAL SEASONAL CHOCOLATES MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
During 2017, the dark seasonal chocolate segment led the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Such chocolates are considered to be the best gifting option among consumers and have numerous health benefits. Additionally, with the introduction of variants like dairy-free, fair trade and organic, and vegan dark seasonal chocolates, this market segment is estimated to exhibit promising growth.
The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global market. Factors like growing retail industry and establishment of many retail outlets in the developed and developing countries influence the market segment’s growth. Moreover, benefits like discounted prices, fine shopping experience, striking environment, and better shelf displays result in an increase in the segment’s growth during the forecast period.
In 2019, the market size of Seasonal Chocolates is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Seasonal Chocolates.
This report studies the global market size of Seasonal Chocolates, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Seasonal Chocolates sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Lindt & Sprungli
Ferrero
Mars
Mondelez International
Godiva
Hershey’s
Nestle
Phillips Chocolate
Lake Champlain Chocolates
Blue Frog Chocolates
Haigh’s Chocolates
Gayle’s Chocolates
Gilbert Chocolates
Purdys Chocolatier
Anna Banana’s Homemade Goodness
Market Segment by Product Type
White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate
Dark Seasonal Chocolate
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Seasonal Chocolates status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Seasonal Chocolates manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Seasonal Chocolates are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate
1.3.3 Dark Seasonal Chocolate
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.4.5 Specialist Retailers
1.4.6 Online Retailers
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Size
2.1.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Seasonal Chocolates Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Seasonal Chocolates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Seasonal Chocolates Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Seasonal Chocolates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Seasonal Chocolates Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Seasonal Chocolates Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Seasonal Chocolates Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Seasonal Chocolates Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 White and Milk Seasonal Chocolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Dark Seasonal Chocolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Seasonal Chocolates Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Seasonal Chocolates Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Lindt & Sprungli
10.1.1 Lindt & Sprungli Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.1.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.1.5 Lindt & Sprungli Recent Development
10.2 Ferrero
10.2.1 Ferrero Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.2.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.2.5 Ferrero Recent Development
10.3 Mars
10.3.1 Mars Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.3.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.3.5 Mars Recent Development
10.4 Mondelez International
10.4.1 Mondelez International Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.4.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.4.5 Mondelez International Recent Development
10.5 Godiva
10.5.1 Godiva Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.5.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.5.5 Godiva Recent Development
10.6 Hershey’s
10.6.1 Hershey’s Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.6.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.6.5 Hershey’s Recent Development
10.7 Nestle
10.7.1 Nestle Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.7.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.7.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.8 Phillips Chocolate
10.8.1 Phillips Chocolate Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.8.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.8.5 Phillips Chocolate Recent Development
10.9 Lake Champlain Chocolates
10.9.1 Lake Champlain Chocolates Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.9.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.9.5 Lake Champlain Chocolates Recent Development
10.10 Blue Frog Chocolates
10.10.1 Blue Frog Chocolates Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Seasonal Chocolates
10.10.4 Seasonal Chocolates Product Introduction
10.10.5 Blue Frog Chocolates Recent Development
10.11 Haigh’s Chocolates
10.12 Gayle’s Chocolates
10.13 Gilbert Chocolates
10.14 Purdys Chocolatier
10.15 Anna Banana’s Homemade Goodness
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Seasonal Chocolates Sales Channels
11.2.2 Seasonal Chocolates Distributors
11.3 Seasonal Chocolates Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Seasonal Chocolates Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Seasonal Chocolates Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Seasonal Chocolates Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
