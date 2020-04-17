Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market.”

A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon. The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.

The UPS & PS application segment accounted for the largest silicon carbide power devices market share during 2017. The utilization of SiC power devices in UPS & PS applications will increase in the coming years and the segment will account for the major share of this market till 2023.

Based on the type of products, the diodes segment accounted for the major in SiC power devices market share during 2017. However, the segments market share will gradually decrease in the coming years and the major share of the markets growth will be contributed by the modules segment.

The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

Cree

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diodes

Modules

Transistors

Other

Segment by Application

EV/HEVs

PV Inverters

UPS & PS

Other

