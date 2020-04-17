Global Smart Glasses Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Glasses market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Glasses Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Glasses market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Glasses market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smart Glasses market.”

Smart glasses are among the smart wearables that consumers procure and use. Smart wearables are devices that are worn on the body either as an accessory or as a part of the material used in clothing. These smart wearables can connect to the internet and provide the user with data about their surroundings. Smart glasses display real-time information directly onto the users field of vision by using AR techniques. These smart glasses can perform more complex tasks, such as run applications and support internet connectivity.

During 2017, the Android OS segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the easy availability of the open source platform and the increased popularity of Android OS will contribute to the growth of the market in this segment during the next few years.

According to this smart glasses market research, the enterprise segment was the major end-user to the market during 2017. Owing to the wide utilization of smart glasses and the focus of vendors to introduce products designed for rugged use in industries, the segment will continue to be the major end-user to this market throughout the forecast period.

The global Smart Glasses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Glasses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Glasses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Google Glass

Microsoft

SONY

Apple

Samsung

Newmine

Baidu Glassess

Recon

Lenovo

ITheater

Gonbes

USAMS

TESO

Shenzhen good technology

Osterhout Design Group

AOS Shanghai Electronics

Vuzix Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Android

iOS

Windows

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial/Health/Fitness Purposes

Ordinary Consumer

