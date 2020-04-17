Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Soy protein is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Soy protein is generally regarded as being concentrated in protein bodies, which are estimated to contain at least 60%-70% of the total soybean protein. Milk protein is isolated from milk, which contains around 35%-90% of protein bodies.
During 2017, the milk protein ingredients dominated the product type segment and is expected to continue the domination over the next few years. The major contributing factor for the segments growth is the increasing demand among health-conscious customers and athletes.
In terms of geography, EMEA led the market in the global soy and milk protein ingredients market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. Europe is one of the largest contributors in the region, and the rising health concerns will propel the global soy and milk protein ingredients market in the region.
The global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Arla Foods
DowDuPont
FrieslandCampina
Kerry Group
Associated British Foods
Dean Foods
Fonterra
Charotar Casein Company
Glanbia
Milk Specialties
Omega Protein
Linyi Shansong Biological Products
Scoular
Solbar Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Milk Protein Ingredients
Soy Protein Ingredients
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Infant Formula
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Other
