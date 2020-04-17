GLOBAL SPECIALTY FATS AND OILS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

In 2019, the market size of Specialty Fats & Oils is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Fats & Oils.

This report studies the global market size of Specialty Fats & Oils, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Specialty Fats & Oils production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

CARGILL

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

BUNGE LIMITED

AAK AB

IOI GROUP

INTERNATIONAL FOODSTUFF COMPANY HOLDINGS LIMITED (IFFCO)

OLENEX

MUSIM MAS HOLDINGS

MEWAH GROUP

INTERCONTINENTAL SPECIALTY FATS SDN. BHD

Market Segment by Product Type

Palm

Soybean

Rapeseed

Coconut

Market Segment by Application

Chocolates & Confectioneries

Bakery

Dairy Products

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Specialty Fats & Oils status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Specialty Fats & Oils manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Fats & Oils are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Palm

1.3.3 Soybean

1.3.4 Rapeseed

1.3.5 Coconut

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Chocolates & Confectioneries

1.4.3 Bakery

1.4.4 Dairy Products

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Specialty Fats & Oils Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Specialty Fats & Oils Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Specialty Fats & Oils Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Specialty Fats & Oils Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Fats & Oils Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Specialty Fats & Oils Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Palm Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Soybean Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Rapeseed Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Coconut Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Ex-factory Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Application

Chapter Six: Production by Regions

6.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Specialty Fats & Oils Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 United States Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Specialty Fats & Oils Import & Export

6.4 European Union

6.4.1 European Union Specialty Fats & Oils Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 European Union Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in European Union

6.4.4 European Union Specialty Fats & Oils Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Specialty Fats & Oils Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Specialty Fats & Oils Import & Export

6.6 Rest of World

6.6.1 Japan

6.6.2 Korea

6.6.3 India

6.6.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Seven: Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 United States

7.2.1 United States Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Type

7.2.2 United States Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Application

7.3 European Union

7.3.1 European Union Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Type

7.3.2 European Union Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Application

7.4 China

7.4.1 China Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Type

7.4.2 China Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Application

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption by Application

7.5.1 Japan

7.5.2 Korea

7.5.3 India

7.5.4 Southeast Asia

Chapter Eight: Company Profiles

8.1 CARGILL

8.1.1 CARGILL Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.1.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.1.5 CARGILL Recent Development

8.2 WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

8.2.1 WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.2.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.2.5 WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Recent Development

8.3 BUNGE LIMITED

8.3.1 BUNGE LIMITED Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.3.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.3.5 BUNGE LIMITED Recent Development

8.4 AAK AB

8.4.1 AAK AB Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.4.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.4.5 AAK AB Recent Development

8.5 IOI GROUP

8.5.1 IOI GROUP Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.5.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.5.5 IOI GROUP Recent Development

8.6 INTERNATIONAL FOODSTUFF COMPANY HOLDINGS LIMITED (IFFCO)

8.6.1 INTERNATIONAL FOODSTUFF COMPANY HOLDINGS LIMITED (IFFCO) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.6.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.6.5 INTERNATIONAL FOODSTUFF COMPANY HOLDINGS LIMITED (IFFCO) Recent Development

8.7 OLENEX

8.7.1 OLENEX Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.7.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.7.5 OLENEX Recent Development

8.8 MUSIM MAS HOLDINGS

8.8.1 MUSIM MAS HOLDINGS Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.8.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.8.5 MUSIM MAS HOLDINGS Recent Development

8.9 MEWAH GROUP

8.9.1 MEWAH GROUP Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.9.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.9.5 MEWAH GROUP Recent Development

8.10 INTERCONTINENTAL SPECIALTY FATS SDN. BHD

8.10.1 INTERCONTINENTAL SPECIALTY FATS SDN. BHD Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Fats & Oils

8.10.4 Specialty Fats & Oils Product Introduction

8.10.5 INTERCONTINENTAL SPECIALTY FATS SDN. BHD Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Market Forecast

9.1 Global Market Size Forecast

9.1.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Market Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.2.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

9.3 United States

9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States

9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States

9.4 European Union

9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union

9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union

9.5 China

9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China

9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China

9.6 Rest of World

9.6.1 Japan

9.6.2 Korea

9.6.3 India

9.6.4 Southeast Asia

9.7 Forecast by Type

9.7.1 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Forecast by Type

9.7.2 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Production Value Forecast by Type

9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application

Chapter Ten: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis

10.2.1 Specialty Fats & Oils Sales Channels

10.2.2 Specialty Fats & Oils Distributors

10.3 Specialty Fats & Oils Customers

Chapter Eleven: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

11.1 Market Opportunities

11.2 Market Challenges

11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Key Findings

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.1.2 Data Source

13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

