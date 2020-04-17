Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market.”

Biodegradable materials are materials that are decomposed naturally through microorganisms. Biodegradable plastics encompass a wide range of materials such that they are bio-based, biodegradable, or both. Biodegradable plastics differs from conventional non-biodegradable plastics in terms of raw materials, production technology, applications, and composting.

The global synthetic and bio-based biodegradable plastics market is driven by growing demand for eco-friendly materials in mainly packaging industry, cheap feedstock supply and its acceptance by the consumers. Globally, biodegradable plastics find its major use in packaging, agriculture and transportation industries.

Biodegradable plastics market is classified under two markets, synthetic (petroleum derived) biodegradable plastics and renewable (bio-based) biodegradable market. Most of the countries are shifting towards bio-based biodegradable plastics owing to its eco-friendly nature. Although, synthetic biodegradable plastics market is also growing at a steady pace, it still lags behind bio-based alternatives and thus experiencing a slightly decreasing market share.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic

Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

Segment by Application

Packaging

Transportation

Agriculture

Electronics

Textiles

Others

