Global trade impact of the Coronavirus PE Resins Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2030

COVID-19 Impact on PE Resins Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global PE Resins market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the PE Resins market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Increasing demand for PE resins in the packaging sector is one of the main reasons for growth of the global market

The packaging sector is expected to showcase higher inclination towards the use of PE resins. This sector is highly lucrative for the growth of the global PE resins market. Packaging segment is anticipated to be the largest in terms of market share and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the period of forecast. The segment is estimated to reach a high valuation of above US$ 73 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of around US$ 52 Bn in 2017.

Rigidity and flexibility to contribute to the growth of the global market

Rigid packaging and flexible packaging are two sub categories of the packaging segment. The rigid packaging sub segment is estimated to be the lead the market with a high market value. In 2017, this segment reflected a market value of around US$ 41 Bn and is likely to dominate the global market by the end of the assessment year. The flexible packaging sub segment is poised to register a higher CAGR throughout the period of forecast, thus contributing to the growth of the parent market.

