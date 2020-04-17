Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2030

The latest study on the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market Segmentation

Based on drug class, the market has been segmented into C1-inhibitors (C1-esterase Inhibitor, Recombinant Inhibitor); Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor); Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr). The drug class market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference given by the physicians for the treatment of HAE patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, the plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market has been segmented into four major categories: hospital pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & outlets. The plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market is also segmented into dosage type lyophilized and liquid/injectable. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market has been categorized into four major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (EU-5 Countries, BENELUX Countries, and Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) and Rest of World (Australia, Israel, and Rest of World Countries). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Shire plc, CSL Limited, Sanquin and Pharming Group N.V.

The Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Drug Class C1-inhibitors C1-esterase Inhibitor Recombinant Inhibitor Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor) Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr)



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Dosage Type Liquid/Injectable Lyophilized



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies and Outlets



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, By Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe EU-5 Countries BENELUX Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America Rest of World Australia Israel Rest of World Countries



COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

