Global Water-based Adhesive Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by H.B. Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Akzo Nobel N.V., SCIGRIP, Franklin International, Reynolds Co., Dymax Corporation

Global water-based adhesive market was valued at an estimated USD 15.05 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected market value of USD 23.93 billion by 2026. This rise of market value can be factored to the growth in demand for environmental friendly adhesives.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the water-based adhesive market are Bostik, Ashland, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., 3M, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Akzo Nobel N.V., SCIGRIP, Franklin International, Reynolds Co., Dymax Corporation, LORD Corporation, Jowat SE, Sealock Ltd, KLEIBERIT, Faclcon Chemicals LLC., Paramelt, PPG Industries Inc. and ARDEX Group.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced characteristics such as durability, flexibility, and economically efficient are factors driving the market growth

Increased demand for lightweight and low pollution emitting vehicles; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Reduced shelf-life, inability to store the product over a long period of time; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Vulnerable raw material prices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Water-based Adhesive Market

By Resin Type Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE) Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Others Vinyl Acetate Acrylates (VAA) Polyvinylpyrrolidone Cellulose Ethers Methylcellulose Modified Silyl Butadiene-Acrylonitrile Dextrin/Starch-based Adhesives Casein Polychloroprene Adhesives

By Application Paper & Packaging Woodworking Tapes & Labels Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Others Consumer & Do-It Yourself (DIY) Assembly Leather & Footwear Sports & Leisure

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, H.B. Fuller Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Royal Adhesives and Sealants. This acquisition is in coordination with H.B.’s growth and expansion strategies due to the expertise of Royal Adhesives’ in high-quality adhesives and sealants.

In March 2017, H.B. Fuller Company announced that they had inaugurated a new R&D center along with an operational center at Shirwal, India on their manufacturing facility.

