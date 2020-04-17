Global Water-based Adhesive Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by H.B. Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Akzo Nobel N.V., SCIGRIP, Franklin International, Reynolds Co., Dymax Corporation
Global water-based adhesive market was valued at an estimated USD 15.05 billion in 2018; this value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected market value of USD 23.93 billion by 2026. This rise of market value can be factored to the growth in demand for environmental friendly adhesives.
water-based adhesive market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Moreover, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the chemicals&materials industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Additionally, businesses can make out the response of the consumers to an already existing product in the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the water-based adhesive market are Bostik, Ashland, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., 3M, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Akzo Nobel N.V., SCIGRIP, Franklin International, Reynolds Co., Dymax Corporation, LORD Corporation, Jowat SE, Sealock Ltd, KLEIBERIT, Faclcon Chemicals LLC., Paramelt, PPG Industries Inc. and ARDEX Group.
Market Drivers:
- Enhanced characteristics such as durability, flexibility, and economically efficient are factors driving the market growth
- Increased demand for lightweight and low pollution emitting vehicles; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Reduced shelf-life, inability to store the product over a long period of time; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Vulnerable raw material prices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Water-based Adhesive Market
- By Resin Type
- Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
- Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
- Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
- Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)
- Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)
- Others
- Vinyl Acetate Acrylates (VAA)
- Polyvinylpyrrolidone
- Cellulose Ethers
- Methylcellulose
- Modified Silyl
- Butadiene-Acrylonitrile
- Dextrin/Starch-based Adhesives
- Casein
- Polychloroprene Adhesives
- By Application
- Paper & Packaging
- Woodworking
- Tapes & Labels
- Automotive & Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Others
- Consumer & Do-It Yourself (DIY)
- Assembly
- Leather & Footwear
- Sports & Leisure
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, H.B. Fuller Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Royal Adhesives and Sealants. This acquisition is in coordination with H.B.’s growth and expansion strategies due to the expertise of Royal Adhesives’ in high-quality adhesives and sealants.
- In March 2017, H.B. Fuller Company announced that they had inaugurated a new R&D center along with an operational center at Shirwal, India on their manufacturing facility.
