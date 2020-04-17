GLOBAL WHEY PROTEIN PRODUCTS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Whey proteins are isolates from whey, that is, a liquid created as a byproduct during cheese production. Whey is full of protein and is therefore used as dietary supplements. They consist of essential amino acid (EAC) and branched-chain amino acid (BCAA). These acids are absorbed by the body quicker as compared to others. Some of the advantages of protein intake are it helps in muscle recovery, helps in loosing unnecessary body fat, get muscle, and provide overall wellbeing.
In 2019, the market size of Whey Protein Products is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Whey Protein Products.
This report studies the global market size of Whey Protein Products, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Whey Protein Products sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Agropur MSI
Arla Foods
Carbery Group
Champignon-Hofmeister
DMK Group
Davisco Foods International
Fonterra Co-operative Group
FrieslandCampina Ingredients
Glanbia
Milk Specialties Global
Hilmar Cheese Company
Lactalis Ingredients
Land O’Lakes
Leprino
Maple Island
Market Segment by Product Type
Concentrate
Isolate
Hydrolysate
Market Segment by Application
Food And Beverage
Baby Food
Sport Nutrition
Pharmaceutical And Clinical Nutrition
Animal Feed
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Whey Protein Products status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Whey Protein Products manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whey Protein Products are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Whey Protein Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Concentrate
1.3.3 Isolate
1.3.4 Hydrolysate
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Whey Protein Products Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food And Beverage
1.4.3 Baby Food
1.4.4 Sport Nutrition
1.4.5 Pharmaceutical And Clinical Nutrition
1.4.6 Animal Feed
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Whey Protein Products Market Size
2.1.1 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Whey Protein Products Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Whey Protein Products Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Whey Protein Products Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Whey Protein Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Whey Protein Products Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Whey Protein Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Whey Protein Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Whey Protein Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Whey Protein Products Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Whey Protein Products Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Whey Protein Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Whey Protein Products Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Whey Protein Products Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Concentrate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Isolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Hydrolysate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Whey Protein Products Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Whey Protein Products Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Whey Protein Products Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Whey Protein Products Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Whey Protein Products Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Whey Protein Products Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Agropur MSI
10.1.1 Agropur MSI Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.1.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.1.5 Agropur MSI Recent Development
10.2 Arla Foods
10.2.1 Arla Foods Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.2.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.2.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
10.3 Carbery Group
10.3.1 Carbery Group Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.3.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.3.5 Carbery Group Recent Development
10.4 Champignon-Hofmeister
10.4.1 Champignon-Hofmeister Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.4.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.4.5 Champignon-Hofmeister Recent Development
10.5 DMK Group
10.5.1 DMK Group Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.5.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.5.5 DMK Group Recent Development
10.6 Davisco Foods International
10.6.1 Davisco Foods International Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.6.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.6.5 Davisco Foods International Recent Development
10.7 Fonterra Co-operative Group
10.7.1 Fonterra Co-operative Group Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.7.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.7.5 Fonterra Co-operative Group Recent Development
10.8 FrieslandCampina Ingredients
10.8.1 FrieslandCampina Ingredients Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.8.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.8.5 FrieslandCampina Ingredients Recent Development
10.9 Glanbia
10.9.1 Glanbia Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.9.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.9.5 Glanbia Recent Development
10.10 Milk Specialties Global
10.10.1 Milk Specialties Global Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Whey Protein Products
10.10.4 Whey Protein Products Product Introduction
10.10.5 Milk Specialties Global Recent Development
10.11 Hilmar Cheese Company
10.12 Lactalis Ingredients
10.13 Land O’Lakes
10.14 Leprino
10.15 Maple Island
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Whey Protein Products Sales Channels
11.2.2 Whey Protein Products Distributors
11.3 Whey Protein Products Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Whey Protein Products Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Whey Protein Products Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Whey Protein Products Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Whey Protein Products Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Whey Protein Products Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Whey Protein Products Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
