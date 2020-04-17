Hermetic Packaging Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players By 2027: Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc

The global hermetic packaging market accounted to US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027.



Hermetic packaging market is led by the Asia Pacific region in 2018. Asia Pacific led the global hermetic packaging market with more than 35% share, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period.

The major companies offering hermetic packaging market include Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

Hermetic packaging provides reliable protection for sensitive electronic components against various environmental conditions such as atmospheric pressure, dirt, moisture, and other natural hazards. These factors could severely affect the working of electrical connections and damage the delicate electronics used in various industries. Hermetic packaging is made of materials such as glass and ceramics that offer long continuity life to electronic components and made them safe. With increasing technological advancements in various industries, the pressure of high performance is driving manufacturers to innovate and produce electronics that could sustain in harsh environmental conditions.

Global Hermetic packaging Market – By Application

Lasers

Photo Diodes

Airbag Ignitors

MEMS

Transistors

Sensors

Others

The global market for hermetic packaging market is segmented based on the parameters such as product application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on product, the Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS) segment dominates the hermetic packaging market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of application, Transistors segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, based on industry vertical, Aerospace segment led the market with the maximum market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large hermetic packaging manufacturers and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction.

In the automotive industry, hermetic packaging are used to protect sensors that are used in airbag equipment and rollover devices. In the medical industry, hermetics are used in pacemakers, hearing devices, RFID transponder devices, and other implantable medical devices. In the telecommunications industry, hermetic packaging is used to protect delicate electronic circuitry in telecom infrastructure. Hence, industries such as automotive, medical and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are driving the demand of hermetically packaged component during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global hermetic packaging market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hermetic packaging market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

