High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market to Reach US$ 3,298.04 Mn in 2027 with Key Players – HAMILTON COMPANY, GREAT GROUP MEDICAL, SALTER LABS (SUNMED, LLC), TNI MEDICAL AG.

ReportsWeb.com added “Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The European high-flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach US$ 3,298.04 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,327.65 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is majorly contributed by the increased lung cancer conferences across Europe, and growing asthma cases in adults in children are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, side effects associated with high flow nasal cannula is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE LIMITED

RESMED.

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

HAMILTON COMPANY

GREAT GROUP MEDICAL CO., LTD.

SALTER LABS (SUNMED, LLC)

TNI MEDICAL AG.

FLEXICARE (GROUP) LIMITED

VAPOTHERM

MEK-ICS CO., LTD.

Asthma is the lifelong chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways that affects adults and children of all ages. According to the European Respiratory Society, Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes recurring episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. It is the most common disease that affects people of all ages in all countries in Europe. As per data published, about 30 million adults less than 45 old, and children have asthma in their lifetime. The incidence of asthma has been increased substantially in Europe, at some time between 1950 and 2000. As per the data obtained from the European Community Respiratory Health Survey and local health institutions, the prevalence in adults is highest in the UK (10% – 13%).

In 2018, the UK high-flow nasal cannula market held the largest share of the Europe high-flow nasal cannula market. The hospital segment expected to dominate the Europe high-flow nasal cannula market. Additionally, this segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027. Similarly, in 2018 the active humidifier segment held the major market share among the component segments.

In 2018, the active humidifier segment held a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, by Component. The active humidifier is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 because it provides moisture and heat to respiratory gas through an electrically powered humidifier. The active humidifier segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Component, the product can be split into

Air Oxygen Blender

Nasal Cannula

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

and Active Humidifier

Market segment by Application, High-Flow Nasal Cannula can be split into

Bronchiectasis,

Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute Heart Failure

and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

