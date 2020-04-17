How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market

A recent market research report on the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market

The presented report dissects the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Additional Insight

Pregnancy Test Kits Selling Higher than Fertility Test Kits

The preliminary 2016 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more women are delaying their first pregnancy, as the birth rate among women in their 30s surpassed that among women in their 20s, in 2015. Social norms vis-à-vis the age of motherhood have changed in developed countries with remarkable speed, especially among highly-educated women. Increasing concerns about women’s health and pregnancy are triggering the adoption of pregnancy test kits among women.