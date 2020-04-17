Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027 – Cadila Healthcare, Ipca Laboratories, Novartis, Taj Pharmaceuticals

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicinal drug that is used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites. Mainly this drug is known for malaria, but it is also used in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatic disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, and Q fever. Its alternative name is Hydroxychloroquine sulfate. Recently, Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and its sister drug chloroquine (Aralen) are under investigation for the treatment of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The hydroxychloroquine market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. However, the drug has some side effects like headache, drowsiness, visual disturbances, cardiovascular collapse, convulsions, hypokalemia, rhythm and conduction disorders including QT prolongation, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation can restrain the market. Moreover, there is a constant need for Hydroxychloroquine in treating this disease, making the market less vulnerable to outside changes. Whereas, recent positive research on the treatment of novel coronavirus using Hydroxychloroquine came up with positive signs, which is helping in the growing demand of this drug from the last one month that is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Leading companies are:

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The hydroxychloroquine market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as USP standards grade, EP standards grade, pharmaceutical standards grade and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into uncomplicated malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the hydroxychloroquine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hydroxychloroquine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

