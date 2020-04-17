Influenza Drug Market Future Forecast Report 2020 with Latest Industry Developments. Major Players are Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

The Influenza Drug Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Influenza Drug market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Influenza Drug market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Global influenza drug market to grow with a steady CAGR of 2.1% and is estimated to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease, vulnerable aging population, accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Influenza Drug Market are ADMA Biologics, Inc., Shionogi Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biondvax, BioDiem, FluGen, Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and among others.

Market Definition: Global Influenza Drug Market

Influenza (the flu) is a contagious viral infection disease that affect mainly upper respiratory system more specifically nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be fatal. People who have weakened immune system due to drugs or other illness and people who are 65 or older are at high risk of influenza infection. The patients may experience high fever, chills, sweat, cough, nasal congestion and sore throat.

Segmentation: Global Influenza Drug Market

Influenza Drug Market : By Type

Influenza A viruses

Influenza B viruses

Influenza C virus

Influenza Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Chemoprophylaxis

Others

Influenza Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action Type

Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor

Neuraminidase inhibitor

Matrix-2 (M2) protein inhibitor

Viral uncoating inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug

Alpha-adrenergic receptors agonist

N-Methyl-D-aspartate receptor inhibitor

Influenza Drug Market : By Vaccine Type

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

Others

Influenza Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravenous

Influenza Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Influenza Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Influenza Drug Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

