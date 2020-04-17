JUNIOR BIKES MARKET 2020-2023: OVERVIEW BY MAJOR PLAYERS: SCHWINN BICYCLES, HARO BIKES, GIANT, TITAN BIKES, KAWASAKI, KENT, PIGEON, FOREVER, HUFFY CORPORATION, WOOM BIKES, GOODBABY, MONGOOSE, ISLABIKES, SARACEN, RALEIGH, JOHN DEERE, DYNACRAFT ETC…

According to this study, over the next five years the Junior Bikes market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Junior Bikes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Junior Bikes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Schwinn Bicycles

• Haro Bikes

• Trek Bikes

• Giant

• Titan Bikes

• Kawasaki

• Kent

• Pigeon

• Forever

• Diamondback

• Huffy Corporation

• Cleary Bikes

• Woom Bikes

• Goodbaby

• Mongoose

• Islabikes

• Saracen

• Raleigh

• KONA BIKES

• Norco Bicycles

• Commencal

• Lil Shredder

• Specialized Bicycle

• John Deere

• Dynacraft

This study considers the Junior Bikes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

• Mountain Bike

• Road Bike

• Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

• Boys

• Girls

• Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global Junior Bikes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of Junior Bikes market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global Junior Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Junior Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of Junior Bikes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Junior Bikes by Players

4 Junior Bikes by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Junior Bikes Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Schwinn Bicycles

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Junior Bikes Product Offered

12.1.3 Schwinn Bicycles Junior Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Schwinn Bicycles News

12.2 Haro Bikes

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Junior Bikes Product Offered

12.2.3 Haro Bikes Junior Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Haro Bikes News

12.3 Trek Bikes

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Junior Bikes Product Offered

12.3.3 Trek Bikes Junior Bikes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Trek Bikes News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

