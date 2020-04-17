Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Dominate Global Industry in 2020. Major Players are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical

The Laparoscopic Instruments Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Laparoscopic Instruments market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Laparoscopic Instruments market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Global laparoscopic instruments market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players operating in Laparoscopic Instruments Market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Market Definition:Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Laparoscopic surgery is a technique performed through small incisions rather than the larger incisions through the abdominal wall. Based on the nature of specific surgical procedures, the laparoscopic entry is performed using an open (Hasson technique) or closed technique (Veress needle, optical access). Laparoscopic surgeries find its application in various gastrointestinal surgical procedure and other general surgical techniques with technological developments in the field. According to the American Cancer Society’s estimate, in 2019, the number of colon cancer cases will be 101,420 and the number of rectal cancer cases will be 44,180 in the U.S.

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented based on products, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, laparoscopic scissors, laparoscopic hooks and accessories. Laparoscopes are sub-segmented into video laparoscopes and fiber optic laparoscopes. Laparoscopes are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented into gynaecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, pediatric surgery and others. Gynaecological surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Hospitals are growing at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Laparoscopic Instruments Market : Product Launch

Surgical Innovations announced the launch of port access system known as YelloPort Elite. This strategy would help in expanding the portfolio of the company.

In October 2018, Stryker completed the acquisition of Invuity Inc. (U.S.). This strategy would help in delivering improved visualization for several clinical applications including women’s health procedures and general surgery. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In January 2018, GRENA LTD. announced a new articulating endoscopic clip applier known as OMNIFinger. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In 2018, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH launched Viron X platform for the HDR 4K imaging. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In 2017, Smith & Nephew announced the launch of a new 400 insufflator for its use in laparoscopic surgery with added patient benefits. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2017, Ethicon launched PROXISURE, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device which is designed for improving precision in minimally-invasive surgeries. This helped in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In May 2017, Ethicon announced the U.S. launch of New ECHELON FLEX GST System which helps in delivering benefits of the precision stapling performance for colorectal and thoracic procedures. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In July 2017, Mediflex Surgical Products introduced the SafePass suture grasper device for maximizing surgical efficiency and patient safety. This strategy would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In March 2017, Ethicon launched ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer which helped in establishing next generation of the advanced bipolar devices. This helped the company in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

Scope of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market Report

The report provides analysis of the regional export and import, marketing channels available, and market segments to help evaluate positions in the Laparoscopic Instruments market and create effective strategies.

