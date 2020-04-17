LUXURY OUTDOOR FURNITURE MARKET 2020: OVERVIEW KEY PLAYERS BY YOTRIO CORPORATION, BROWN JORDAN, AGIO INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED, DEDON, THE KETER GROUP, LINYA GROUP, TUUCI, FISCHER MOBEL GMBH, ROYAL BOTANIA, HARTMAN, TREASURE GARDEN INCORPORATED, PATIO

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Outdoor Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Outdoor Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Yotrio Corporation

• Brown Jordan

• Agio International Company Limited

• DEDON

• KETTAL

• Gloster

• The Keter Group

• Linya Group

• Tuuci

• MR DEARM

• HIGOLD

• Artie

• Lloyd Flanders

• Rattan

• Emu Group

• Barbeques Galore

• COMFORT

• Fischer Mobel GmbH

• Royal Botania

• Homecrest Outdoor Living

• Hartman

• Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

• Treasure Garden Incorporated

• Patio Furniture Industries

This study considers the Luxury Outdoor Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

• Metal

• Plastic

• Wood

• Textile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

• Residential

• Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of Luxury Outdoor Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global Luxury Outdoor Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Luxury Outdoor Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of Luxury Outdoor Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Players

4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Yotrio Corporation

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 Yotrio Corporation Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Yotrio Corporation News

12.2 Brown Jordan

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Brown Jordan News

12.3 Agio International Company Limited

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Agio International Company Limited Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Agio International Company Limited News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

