Medical Case Management Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 | Key Players Genex Services, EK Health Services, Healthcare Solutions, Precyse Solutions

Medical case management is a common process that is recommended plans to ensure that the appropriate medical care is provided to disabled, ill, or injured ones. It requires evaluation of the medical condition, developing and implementing a plan of care, coordinating medical resources, communicated healthcare needs to the individual, monitors an individual’s progress, and promotes cost-effective care. Medical case management refers to the planning and coordination of healthcare services to achieve the goal of medical rehabilitation.

The medical case management market is rising its medicinal consumption in open and private associations; also growing of different sicknesses and the worldwide populace is increasing the impact on the market growth. Furthermore, technology advancement to enhance patient care is driving the growth of the medical case management market.

Leading companies are:

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC

EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc

EK Health Services Inc.

Genex Services, LLC

GMMI, Inc.

Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Managed Medical Review Organization Inc.

Medical Case Management Group

Precyse Solutions LLC

The medical case management market is segmented on the basis of mode of service, severity of case and by end user. Based on mode of service the market is segmented as web-based case management, telephonic case management, field case management, bilingual case management, field case management and other services. On the basis of severity of case the market is categorized as catastrophic cases, chronic pain, independent medical examinations, long-term disability and short-term disability. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals and home care settings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in medical case management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical case management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Case Management Market – By Mode of Service

1.3.2 Medical Case Management Market – By Severity of Case

1.3.3 Medical Case Management Market – By End User

1.3.4 Medical Case Management Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MEDICAL CASE MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MEDICAL CASE MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

6. MEDICAL CASE MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. MEDICAL CASE MANAGEMENT – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. MEDICAL CASE MANAGEMENT – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

