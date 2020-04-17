Metaldehyde Industry Share, Market Manufacturers, Share, Demand, Overall Review till 2023

Metaldehyde Market 2020 Global Industry size, share, demand, Growth is expected to witness growth of international market with respect to advancements and innovations including development history, competitive analysis and regional development forecast.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Metaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde. World sales of metaldehyde reached 3820 MT in 2015, which mainly concentrated in EU, China, USA and Southeast Asia. The price of metaldehyde was around 8000~9000 USD/MT in 2015, with little raising year by year.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Lonza

Xuzhou Nuote

Xuzhou Shennong

Haimen Zhaofeng

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

99% Metaldehyde

98% Metaldehyde

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agricultural

Gardening

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Metaldehyde market.

Chapter 1: Describe Metaldehyde Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Metaldehyde, with sales, revenue, and price of Metaldehyde, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metaldehyde, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Metaldehyde market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Metaldehyde sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

