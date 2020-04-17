Moringa Products Market is expected to grow US$ 1895.2 Mn at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2027 – Moringa Malawi, KuliKuli, Organic and Earth Expo Company

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Moringa Products Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Moringa Products Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The Europe Moringa products market is accounted to US$ 903.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1895.2 Mn by 2027.

Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. Almost all parts of the moringa tree, including leaves, roots, and fruits, are eaten or used as ingredients in traditional herbal medicines. Higher levels of free radicals can lead to oxidative stress, which can be associated with chronic diseases such as heart diseases and type 2 diabetes. Leaves especially possess several antioxidant plant compounds. In addition to beta-carotene and vitamin C, these include quercetin and chlorogenic acid; quercetin is a powerful antioxidant that helps in lowering the blood pressure. Chlorogenic acid is another antioxidant found in moringa, which helps in moderate the blood sugar levels after meals. Moringa products also help in reducing inflammation. Moringa products also help lower cholesterol levels in the body. However, It is unsafe to expose the pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. There is no sufficient information available about the safety of consuming other parts of moringa during pregnancy. The European market for moringa products is still underdeveloped. Only an acute portion of European consumers know about moringa and its attributed advantages. Therefore, awareness regarding the advantages and benefits of moringa is necessary among a significantly large portion of the population in the region. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period.

Moringa Products Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

Moringa Malawi, KuliKuli Inc., Organic India Pvt. Ltd. and Earth Expo Company

The Europe moringa products market is segmented based on product as leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds and others. The leaf powder segment holds the largest share in the Europe moringa products. The moringa plant is well known as one of the most nutrient-rich plants all over the European region. The moringa leaf powder is made from naturally dried moringa leaves. The moringa leaf powder is widely known to boost curries, soups, stews, salads, and more that has a green spinach flavor. The tea that is made from the leaves of moringa or drumstick tree is a popular beverage with several foods and drinks manufacturers investing in on the trend. The tea is rich in antioxidants, which are majorly the polyphenols or plant compounds in it. Moringa tea is effective for weight loss effects. The moringa oil is rich in vitamin C and can be used as an edible oil in regular cooking for stronger immunity. The moringa seeds possess a wide variety of nutrients that give these seeds anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These seeds also help in lowering cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, stabilize blood sugars, and enhance the immune system. The other segment includes capsules, juices, and others. Moringa capsules are natural supplements that are widely known to provide all the nutrients and health-promoting properties to feel vibrant and energized.

