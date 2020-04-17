New Study: Immunoassay Market Analysis, Growth, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Forecasts 2027

Immunoassay market is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay devices, and growing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries have been boosting the market over the years. However, the stringent regulatory requirements for immunoassay devices are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The research report provides a big picture on “Immunoassay market” 2027, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete R & D history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Immunoassay’s hike in terms of revenue.

Immunoassay market – key companies profiled:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens, bioMérieux SA, BD, Danaher Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Quidel Corporation.

Global immunoassay market, based on the product, was segmented as, reagents & kits, analyzers & instruments, software & services. In 2018, the reagents & kits accounted for the largest market share in the global immunoassay market. The various kits are used for the detection of multiple proteins and molecules that include growth factors, cytokines, and markers for infectious diseases, tumor, diabetes, drugs, small molecules, and more. The reagents used in the immunoassay include antibodies, sample diluents, conjugate stabilizer diluents, coating and wash buffers, and substrates for immunoassays. The extensive usage of the products for the discovery of ailment-causing pathogens in dengue, HIV, and cancer and other chronic diseases. Thus, Owing to above mentioned factors it is expected that the market is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

The report segments the Global Immunoassay Market as follows:

Global Immunoassay Market – By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments Open-Ended Systems Closed-Ended Systems

Software & Services

Global Immunoassay Market – By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Immunoassay Market – By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Immunoassay Market – By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the immunoassay market. For instance, during November 2016, Siemens Healthineers has acquired Conworx Technology, a company specializing in point-of-care device interfaces and big data management, for an undisclosed sum.

