North America Soot Sensor Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027: Amphenol Corporation, AVL List GmbH, CTS Corporation, Continental AG

The North America soot sensor market accounted to US$ 791.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027

A soot sensor is integrated into a vehicle for the on-board diagnostic application to gather information about the functioning of diesel particulate filter in reducing soot or diesel particulate matter as well as is used to detect any failure of the filter. Emission control systems as well as engine control devices in the vehicles ensure that the emissions are within the prescribed limits for any automobile. However, any failure to these systems and devices would cause the exhaust emissions to exceed the standard levels of regulated emissions. The commercial feasibility in terms of cost as well as functionality of the soot sensors has attracted the automotive OEMs to integrate these products in the engines of diesel vehicle. The increasingly stricter emission regulations in the North America by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the diesel and gasoline engines concerning to the particulate matter emissions demand for efficient engine and filter control strategy. Attributing to the cost-efficient filter design coupled with highly reliable technologies for determining the soot loads during the vehicle operations, the need for a soot sensor has become imminent.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Federal Government have adopted the OBD regulations to be levied on the automobiles for ensuring minimal emissions. The EPA has mandated the OBD regulations in the light-duty vehicles and light-duty trucks. As per the regulation, it has been mandated for the OBD systems to have self-diagnostic functionality that is incorporated in the engine control system. These systems ensure that the vehicle driver remains informed about the potential problems in the automobile that can affect the performance of the vehicle.

The soot sensors market is a moderately consolidated market where the top 10 players account for more than 60% of the market share and the market is looking for further consolidations with increasing number of mergers and partnerships between players. Market leaders and other competitors have been provided with good opportunities for soot sensors considering the rise in sales of passenger cars since 2010 post recession. Rising disposable incomes and economic developments in the developing economies have proliferated and contributed to the surge in demands for passenger cars.

The major players operating in the North America soot sensor market include Amphenol Corporation, AVL List GmbH, CTS Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, EmiSense Technologies, LLC, Kyocera Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge, Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

The North America soot sensor market by technology was led by radio frequency technology segment. The North America soot sensor market is bifurcated on the basis of technology into Delta-P, electric charge, accumulating electrode, and radio frequency. Several types of soot sensors, also called as particulate matter are utilized for controlling the emission systems which uses diesel particulate filters (DPF). The soot sensors are basically designed for two types of applications including; for estimating the amount of the soot deposited in a diesel particulate filter to use accurate DPF regeneration strategies.

