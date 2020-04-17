Organic Snacks Market Is Thriving Continuously By Top Key Players like Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, Hormel Foods

The global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Snacks are found in various forms such as packaged snack foods and other processed foods. Organic snacks are non-GMO and contain organic ingredients in the food products. Organic snacks are made from USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients that are gluten-free and are healthy for snacking. Organic snack foods are products that contain nutritious and healthy ingredients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The organic snack foods such as potato chips, tortilla chips, corn chips; bakery products such as pancakes, bagel, pretzels, cookies; and confectionery such as candies, chocolates, raisins, etc. contain organic ingredients that are nutritious and gluten-free as compared with conventional snacks. The organic snack foods are typically designed to be portable, healthy, nutritious, and satisfying by the taste. The organic snack foods market is witnessing rapid growth due to increase in the health awareness among people in consumption of organic foods that are beneficial for the body.

The key players profiled in the report include Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, Hormel Foods, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Woodstock Farms Manufacturing

The global organic snack market is driven by increase in health consciousness and importance of consumption of organic foods by the people due to harmful side effects of conventional snacks such as increase in obesity, rise in calorie content of the body, and less nutritional benefits. In addition, rise in inclination for on-the-go snacking, growth in demand for organic food, and increase in spending capacity of people, especially in emerging economies, fuel the growth of the organic snacks market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market. Moreover, growth of retail network especially in the emerging economies and increase in consumption of convenient goods drive the global organic snacks market growth. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global organic snacks market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and increase in willingness of people on buying premium and environment-friendly products in the emerging nations are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

