Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Low Voltage AC Motor Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Low Voltage AC Motor Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Low Voltage AC Motor Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Low Voltage AC Motor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Low Voltage AC Motor Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Low Voltage AC Motor market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market: ABB, Siemens, Brook Crompton, Regal Beloit, TMEIC, Nidec Corp, Yaskawa, Lenze, WEG, Sicme Motori, T-T Electric, Wolong Electric, Haerbin Electric, Changsha Motor Factory, Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine, XEMC, Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment, Shanghai Electric Group, Jiangsu Dazhong, Nanyang Explosion Protection Group, Simo Motor, SEC Electric Machinery, etc.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Segmentation By Product: Synchronous Motors, Induction Motors

Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Segmentation By Application: Water Pump, Machine Tool, Train, Compressor, Ventilator, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Low Voltage AC Motor Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Low Voltage AC Motor Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Low Voltage AC Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Low Voltage AC Motor

1.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Synchronous Motors

1.2.3 Induction Motors

1.3 Low Voltage AC Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Water Pump

1.3.3 Machine Tool

1.3.4 Train

1.3.5 Compressor

1.3.6 Ventilator

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Low Voltage AC Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Low Voltage AC Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Low Voltage AC Motor Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Low Voltage AC Motor Production

3.4.1 North America Low Voltage AC Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Low Voltage AC Motor Production

3.5.1 Europe Low Voltage AC Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Low Voltage AC Motor Production

3.6.1 China Low Voltage AC Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Low Voltage AC Motor Production

3.7.1 Japan Low Voltage AC Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low Voltage AC Motor Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Brook Crompton

7.3.1 Brook Crompton Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Brook Crompton Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Regal Beloit

7.4.1 Regal Beloit Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Regal Beloit Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TMEIC

7.5.1 TMEIC Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TMEIC Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nidec Corp

7.6.1 Nidec Corp Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nidec Corp Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Yaskawa

7.7.1 Yaskawa Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Yaskawa Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lenze

7.8.1 Lenze Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lenze Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 WEG

7.9.1 WEG Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 WEG Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sicme Motori

7.10.1 Sicme Motori Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sicme Motori Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 T-T Electric

7.11.1 Sicme Motori Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Sicme Motori Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Wolong Electric

7.12.1 T-T Electric Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 T-T Electric Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Haerbin Electric

7.13.1 Wolong Electric Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Wolong Electric Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Changsha Motor Factory

7.14.1 Haerbin Electric Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Haerbin Electric Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine

7.15.1 Changsha Motor Factory Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Changsha Motor Factory Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 XEMC

7.16.1 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Tellhow Shenyang Electric Machine Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment

7.17.1 XEMC Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 XEMC Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Shanghai Electric Group

7.18.1 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Jiangsu Dazhong

7.19.1 Shanghai Electric Group Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Shanghai Electric Group Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group

7.20.1 Jiangsu Dazhong Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Jiangsu Dazhong Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Simo Motor

7.21.1 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 SEC Electric Machinery

7.22.1 Simo Motor Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Simo Motor Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 SEC Electric Machinery Low Voltage AC Motor Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 SEC Electric Machinery Low Voltage AC Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Low Voltage AC Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Low Voltage AC Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low Voltage AC Motor

8.4 Low Voltage AC Motor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Low Voltage AC Motor Distributors List

9.3 Low Voltage AC Motor Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Low Voltage AC Motor (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Low Voltage AC Motor (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Low Voltage AC Motor (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Low Voltage AC Motor Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Low Voltage AC Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Low Voltage AC Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Low Voltage AC Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Low Voltage AC Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Low Voltage AC Motor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage AC Motor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage AC Motor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage AC Motor by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage AC Motor 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Low Voltage AC Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Low Voltage AC Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Low Voltage AC Motor by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Low Voltage AC Motor by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

