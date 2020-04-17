Robotic Prosthetics Market Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2026

The global market report extent segment offers the robotics prosthetic market revenues, covering both the momentous growth of the industry and anticipating the upcoming market revenue. In addition, global robotics prosthetic market separations break down into the key sub-areas which gives a better idea about the market size. The report gives the description of the competitive landscape of the market, market dividends, and an explanation of the foremost companies.

Proliferating technological advancements such as RHEO KNEE, PROPRIO FOOT, SYMBIONIC LEG 3 and POWER KNEE is predicted to raise product awareness in Europe and North America, hence rising the demand of these devices. According to a survey, one in five men and one in three women aged above 50 encounters fragility fracture. In UK, most of the people face fragility factor, especially hip fractures.

Ossur developed a mind-controlled prosthetic leg in 2015 which is under testing and trial process. R&D and growing investment by public and private sectors to upgrade prosthetic products are among the few significant factors to propel robotic prosthetics market. Initiatives from nonprofit organizations and government like Limbless Association, Douglas Bader Foundation, CDC and Amputee Coalition, to provide support to amputees is encouraging private players to invest in the market. International Institution has announced April as Limb Loss Awareness Month. This creates awareness about limb loss community and asks support for limb loss individuals.

Assistance from Robotic Prosthetics

Robotics prosthetic means substituting a body part with artificial device or limb, which enhance the lifestyle and function of an individual’s missing body part. It restores the functioning of the missing limbs. Today, monitoring of artificial limbs is possible with brain, computer and sensation by incorporation of advanced technology. In healthcare industry, robots are fulfilling various purposes, particularly surgery.

Last December 2017, researchers from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab made Johnny Matheny the first person to live with an advanced mind-controlled robotic arm. Johns Hopkins was granted with an amount of $120 million from the US Defense Department to develop that arm. In 2005, Matheny lost his arm to cancer and now became first person to have a Modular Prosthetic Limb (MPL) in the U.S

Advancements in Smart Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Robotics

The main focus is to improve human-machine interactions for which developments have been done in rehabilitative devices and smart prosthetics. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has examined that, during a standard amputation, nerves are transected without the reintroduction of proper neural targets and physiological agonist-antagonist muscle relationships are severed, precluding the generation of musculotendinous proprioception. While exercising on this problem, MIT researchers have created a unique paradigm that creates an agonist-antagonist myoneural interface (AMI) in the amputee. AMIs are considered for both human as well as a robot.

Reviewing human-prosthesis interactions, Houston University researchers have adopted mobile brain-body imaging systems to comprehend the cortical dynamics of walking. They are focusing on the development of a brain-machine interface for prosthetic legs to facilitate amputees’ walk on uneven terrain.

Global Scenario of Robotic Prosthetic Market

The robotic prosthetics market size is expected to show exceptional growth in Asia Pacific regions, particularly in China and India. International Diabetes Federation found that these countries in particular have high diabetic population which is growing vigorously year by year. Prevalence of diabetes has got doubled for men and higher percentage among Chinese and Indian women. Furthermore, escalating demand for quality devices in healthcare will lead the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, will scale up the market growth of the robotics prosthetics market.

The robotics prosthetics market share is dominated by Americans, due to the growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and developing technology. According to a study in the U.S., prevalence of low bone mass and osteoporosis at the femur neck is found in adults above age of 50 years. Moreover, it was highest among Mexican-American adults, followed by non-Hispanic white adults.

Europe holds second-largest position in robotic prosthetics market size owing to the German and French governments support for research & development and increasing investment in the healthcare domain. This is expected to drive the robotic prosthetics market globally.