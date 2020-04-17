RTLS for Healthcare Market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 with Key Players CenTrak, Impinj, Inc, Intelligent InSites
ReportsWeb.com added “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global RTLS for Healthcare Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.
The Europe RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 from US$ 326.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2019 to 2027.
The RTLS for Healthcare market is growing primarily due to the growing medical equipment market, and increasing market competitiveness with emergence of start-ups in Europe are expected to boost the market over the years. Restraining factor such as privacy & data security issues associated with RTLS is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Real time location systems (RTLS) is one of the major technology used to increase the production, improve operational efficiency and safety in healthcare and other industry. RTLS help in tracking and locating th assets accurately and in real time which allows the employees to streamline the processes more efficiently. RTLS technologies such as Bluetooth, LTE, UWB, and Zigbee have proven themselves by providing better value additions in the existing businesses in healthcare and other industries.
RTLS for Healthcare Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like
CenTrak
Impinj, Inc.
Intelligent InSites
Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
Midmark Corporation
Sanitag
Sonitor Technologies
STANLEY Healthcare
Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
Zebra Technologies Corp.
For instance, in January 2019, Bluetooth Special Interest Group or SIG has launched the new Bluetooth 5.1. The new Bluetooth 5.1 has better capabilities to track the asset by detecting the signals in real time. The company has tremendous pool of existing Bluetooth devices of 8.2 billion worldwide. It is the best and the most adopted short-range wireless communication system.
RTLS systems can adopted easily without need of any heavy investments due to the low cost of the Bluetooth LE tags technology. Furthermore, the Wi-Fi RTLS technology is more accurate also the Wi-Fi RTLS uses time-of-flight measurements by using its relatively wide bandwidth. In today?s date, the most of the multispecialty hospitals have already adopted GPS RTLS technology that enables them to track and locate the medical devices and patients that leave the hospital premises.
REQUEST a SAMPLE @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013209650/sample
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Product,
Enteral Feeding Tubes
Enteral Feeding Pumps
Administration Sets
Enteral Syringes
and Consumables
Market segment by Application, RTLS for Healthcare can be split into
Oncology
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Neurological Disorders
Diabetes
Hypermetabolism
and Other Applications
Brief Overview of “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market” Report with Table of Content @ https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/europe-rtls-for-healthcare-market
Major points from Table of Contents:
1.Introduction
2. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market– Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market – Market Landscape
5. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market – Key Market Dynamics
6. RTLS for Healthcare Market – Europe Analysis
7. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology
8. Europe RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis– by Facility Type
9. Europe RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis – by Application
10. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis
11. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market –Industry Landscape
12. RTLS for Healthcare Market–Key Company Profiles
12.1 CenTrak
12.2 Impinj, Inc.
12.3 Intelligent InSites
12.4 Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)
12.5 Midmark Corporation
12.6 Sanitag
12.7 Sonitor Technologies
12.8 STANLEY Healthcare
12.9 Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
12.10 Zebra Technologies Corp.
13. Appendix
Place a DIRECT Purchase order for complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013209650/buy/3000
Else place an INQUIRE before Purchase “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market” @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013209650/discount
(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Organization: ReportsWeb
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About Us
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop for market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries.
- NETWORK ANALYTICS MARKET CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES BY 2027 PROFILING INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS | MARKET EXPERTZ - April 17, 2020
- Mobile Analytics Market Size, Share, Emerging-Trends, 2020 Projections, Growth-Analysis, Overview, Segmentation, Challenges, Technological-Advancements & Forecast-2027 - April 17, 2020
- Trending Report on 5G Services Market by Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Intel - April 17, 2020