RTLS for Healthcare Market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 with Key Players CenTrak, Impinj, Inc, Intelligent InSites

ReportsWeb.com added “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global RTLS for Healthcare Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The Europe RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,374.57 Mn by 2027 from US$ 326.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The RTLS for Healthcare market is growing primarily due to the growing medical equipment market, and increasing market competitiveness with emergence of start-ups in Europe are expected to boost the market over the years. Restraining factor such as privacy & data security issues associated with RTLS is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Real time location systems (RTLS) is one of the major technology used to increase the production, improve operational efficiency and safety in healthcare and other industry. RTLS help in tracking and locating th assets accurately and in real time which allows the employees to streamline the processes more efficiently. RTLS technologies such as Bluetooth, LTE, UWB, and Zigbee have proven themselves by providing better value additions in the existing businesses in healthcare and other industries.

RTLS for Healthcare Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

CenTrak

Impinj, Inc.

Intelligent InSites

Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

Midmark Corporation

Sanitag

Sonitor Technologies

STANLEY Healthcare

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

For instance, in January 2019, Bluetooth Special Interest Group or SIG has launched the new Bluetooth 5.1. The new Bluetooth 5.1 has better capabilities to track the asset by detecting the signals in real time. The company has tremendous pool of existing Bluetooth devices of 8.2 billion worldwide. It is the best and the most adopted short-range wireless communication system.

RTLS systems can adopted easily without need of any heavy investments due to the low cost of the Bluetooth LE tags technology. Furthermore, the Wi-Fi RTLS technology is more accurate also the Wi-Fi RTLS uses time-of-flight measurements by using its relatively wide bandwidth. In today?s date, the most of the multispecialty hospitals have already adopted GPS RTLS technology that enables them to track and locate the medical devices and patients that leave the hospital premises.

REQUEST a SAMPLE @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013209650/sample

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Product,

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

and Consumables

Market segment by Application, RTLS for Healthcare can be split into

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

and Other Applications

Brief Overview of “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market” Report with Table of Content @ https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/europe-rtls-for-healthcare-market

Major points from Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market– Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market – Market Landscape

5. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. RTLS for Healthcare Market – Europe Analysis

7. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology

8. Europe RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis– by Facility Type

9. Europe RTLS For Healthcare Market Analysis – by Application

10. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Country Analysis

11. Europe RTLS for Healthcare Market –Industry Landscape

12. RTLS for Healthcare Market–Key Company Profiles

12.1 CenTrak

12.2 Impinj, Inc.

12.3 Intelligent InSites

12.4 Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

12.5 Midmark Corporation

12.6 Sanitag

12.7 Sonitor Technologies

12.8 STANLEY Healthcare

12.9 Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

12.10 Zebra Technologies Corp.

13. Appendix

Place a DIRECT Purchase order for complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013209650/buy/3000

Else place an INQUIRE before Purchase “Global RTLS for Healthcare Market” @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013209650/discount

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: ReportsWeb

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Us

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop for market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research queries.