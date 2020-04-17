Sage Extract Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like Nature’s Answer, PureNature, Herbo Nutra, Herbarium Scala Dei, The Nature’s Bounty Co

Sage is a medicinal herb used to make medicine. There are various species of sage available globally. The most common two species widely available are common sage and Spanish sage. Sage extract is extracted from the sage and also offers various health benefits. For instance, it is very effective in preventing digestive disorders, such as gas, stomach pain, bloating, heartburn, and diarrhea. It is also very effective for reducing the overproduction of perspiration and saliva; and for depression, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Sage extract is also used to improve mental performance and memory, to reduce pain after surgery, for Alzheimer’s disease, and to prevent lung cancer.

Leading Sage Extract Market Players:

Nature’s Answer, Inc.,

PureNature

Herbo Nutra

Herbarium Scala Dei,

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Tianben Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd

Swanson Health Products, Inc.,

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Sibelius

Mountain Rose Herbs

The sage extract market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness towards safe treatment using herbal remedies. Moreover, the growing demand for sage extracts to prevent cold, enhance memory, and ease throat sore provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the sage extract market. Growing applications of sage extract in cosmetics are increasing the demand for sage extract globally. However, fluctuation in the availability and prices of raw material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the sage extract market.

The sage extract market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing consumer awareness towards safe treatment using herbal remedies. Moreover, the growing demand for sage extracts to prevent cold, enhance memory, and ease throat sore provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the sage extract market. Growing applications of sage extract in cosmetics are increasing the demand for sage extract globally. However, fluctuation in the availability and prices of raw material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the sage extract market.

The global Sage Extract Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

