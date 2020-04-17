Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026

Complete study of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market include _Cree Incorporated, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc, Genesic Semiconductor Inc, Infineon Technologies Ag, Microchip Technology, Norstel AB, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co Ltd, STMicroelectronics N.V, Toshiba Corporation, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor industry.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Segment By Type:

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Segment By Application:

Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Computers, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Power Sector, Solar

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor

1.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 SIC Power Semiconductors

1.2.3 SIC Power Semiconductor Devices

1.2.4 SIC Power Diode Nodes

1.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.4 Computers

1.3.5 Consumer Electronics

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Power Sector

1.3.9 Solar

1.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production

3.6.1 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production

3.8.1 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Business

7.1 Cree Incorporated

7.1.1 Cree Incorporated Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cree Incorporated Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cree Incorporated Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Cree Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc

7.2.1 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Genesic Semiconductor Inc

7.3.1 Genesic Semiconductor Inc Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Genesic Semiconductor Inc Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Genesic Semiconductor Inc Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Genesic Semiconductor Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

7.4.1 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Infineon Technologies Ag Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Infineon Technologies Ag Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Microchip Technology

7.5.1 Microchip Technology Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Microchip Technology Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Microchip Technology Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Microchip Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Norstel AB

7.6.1 Norstel AB Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Norstel AB Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Norstel AB Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Norstel AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.7.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ROHM Co Ltd

7.8.1 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ROHM Co Ltd Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 ROHM Co Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 STMicroelectronics N.V

7.9.1 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 STMicroelectronics N.V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 STMicroelectronics N.V Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Toshiba Corporation

7.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Toshiba Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Toshiba Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 8 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor

8.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

