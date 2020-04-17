Smart Inhalers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.5% till 2027 – GlaxoSmithKline plc,Adherium Ltd.,Vectura Group plc,Novartis AG.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disorder and End User.’ The Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018.

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global smart inhalers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004568/

Global smart inhalers market, based on the product, was segmented as, nebulizers and inhalers. In 2018, the inhalers held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Inhalers are widely used in respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. They are available in various forms such as manually-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and mist inhalers. The use of the type of inhaler highly depends on the intensity of the respiratory disorder and the need for its diagnosis.

Top Players:

GlaxoSmithKline plc Adherium Ltd. Vectura Group plc Novartis AG Findair Sp. z o. o. Cohero Health Crux Product Design Ltd Teva Pharmaceuticals 3M Amiko Digital Health Limited

The market for smart inhalers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing levels of air pollution as well as the rise in the smoking habits, rising prevalence of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market and increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the smart inhalers market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of smart inhalers. For instance, during July, 2018 Adherium received FDA approval for its Hailie sensor, which can be used along with ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA asthma inhalers. Also, during August 2018, Novartis AG and Propeller Health entered into a collaboration for the development of custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device intended to be used for the treatment of COPD.

The Target Audience for the Report on the Smart Inhalers Market:

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004568/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]