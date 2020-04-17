Software Defined Data Center Market Estimated at US$ 16.35 Bn in the year 2015 – Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 17,2020– Advanced software defined systems, also called as virtualization, is the initial step of the software defined data center. Due to increasing complexity in IT infrastructure and operations, certain technologies such as virtualization and cloud are being implemented in order to adapt to myriad business requirements. Since past few years the management, optimization and deployment of computing resources have been redefined by the introduction of server virtualization. These transformations in the data center technology has improvised the ability of the data centers to become more adoptable and efficient business platforms. The software defined data center market was estimated at US$ 16.35 Bn in the year 2015 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 103 Bn by the year 2025 growing at the CAGR of 20.6%

The software defined data center market is majorly segmented into solutions, services and industry verticals. The solutions segment is further segmented into Server virtualization, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Management Software/Platform and Software Defined Network (SDN). Here server virtualization dominates the software defined data center market followed by software defined storage solutions. Further the services market is categorized into integration & deployment, and consultation & professional services. The integration and deployment services capture majority of the market, due to rising penetration of the software defined data centers market in the developing regions. Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and Telecom & IT are some of the industry verticals using the software defined data centers solutions and services.

Emergence of atomization in order to increase the security of the data centers is anticipated to generate further opportunities for the market. However, lack of skilled professional and initial issues with integration and deployment of software define data centers is expected to hinder the growth of software defined data centers market for the short term period of the forecast duration.

Geographically this market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, South America (SAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (APAC). North America is currently dominating the market owing to its strong technological foundations. Followed by North America is Europe.

Some of the key players in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and VMware Inc.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the software defined data center market.

