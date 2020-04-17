Telecom Tower Market Economic Forecasting By 2025 | Conduent, Kapsch Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Thales, Continuum Electroproducts LLP, Efkon GmbH, NEOLOGY INC, QuaLiX Information System LLP, SkyToll, a. s.

By applying market intelligence for this Telecom Tower Market report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this Telecom Tower Market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources.

As the green field towers are placed at areas which are slightly away from the human residencies, the concerns around the harmful radiation effects from these towers are eliminated. Also, in the semi-urban as well as rural areas, the placement of the green field towers is more feasible as compared to the rooftop towers as they provide maximum coverage to the area it serves. Advantages such as provisioning maximum coverage, and accommodating more number of tenants on a single tower leading to more revenue generation for the towerco are anticipated to further drive the adoptions of green field towers in the coming years. Also, initiatives from the Government for bringing digitalization in the rural and semi-urban areas is also expected to further boost the market growth. As a result, the green field tower market for the tower placement segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

In the current market scenario, European countries are concentrated with large numbers of tower, and the tower count is constantly increasing year on year. Russia is the leading country in terms of tower count in 2018, followed by Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK. Rest of Europe also consists of some of the prominent regions such as Poland, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Kazakhstan among others. As of 2018 Q3, the European telecom tower market is largely captured by mobile network operator- captive sites with 361,750 towers, followed by operator led towercos with 104,706 towers, independent towercos with 72,944 towers and finally joint venture operators with 58,600 towers. MNO captive sites and independent towercos are projected to increase their tower count and market shares in the coming years, while the joint venture operators and operator led infrastructures are expected to sell their tower portfolios in the future. As a result, the Europe market is projected to witness an attractive growth rate of 9.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Leading companies profiled in the report include : Conduent, Kapsch Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Thales, Continuum Electroproducts LLP, Efkon GmbH, NEOLOGY INC, QuaLiX Information System LLP, SkyToll, a. s.

Majority of the telecom tower installations have belonged to the lattice tower category or the monopole tower category. These type of towers provide maximum coverage for the operators and therefore serve a wider mass. Also, in the initial years, Greenfield towers were mostly observed in the tower installations however, with space constraints and rising land costs, rooftop towers have found higher attractiveness amongst the telecom tower players as well as the mobile network operators.

Strategic Insights

The strategy and partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in global telecom tower market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ in telecom tower market landscape are listed below-

2018: Cellnex Telecom entered into an agreement with HELIOT SA, for rolling out the IoT network which perform in almost 350 Cellnex sites in Switzerland and uses Sigfox technology to enhance the European telecommunications infrastructures.

2018: China Tower signed a strategic agreement with Hainan Provincial People’s Government for the addition of Light Network” information infrastructure. Under this agreement China tower also focus on the development of 5G communication tower site construction plan, prepare for the 5G network construction in advance, and enthusiastically install 5G network.

2017: American Tower Corporation (ATC) a leading telecom tower market player, announced its partnership with Vodafone India Limited and Idea Cellular Limited. With this partnership ATC will add an approximately 20,000 communications sites in India.

